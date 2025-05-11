Insider links Mark Few’s Gonzaga, SEC powerhouse as top contenders for USC transfer Desmond Claude

There have been some programs that have shown interest in former USC guard Desmond Claude, with Gonzaga and Washington considered frontrunners, according to ESPN insider Jeff Borzello.
The Bulldogs promise playing time amid a history of NCAA Tournament success, including nine straight Sweet 16 appearances from 2015 to 2024. Gonzaga reportedly doesn't have the best NIL offer, but its consistency in reaching the postseason was considered a big factor.
“USC transfer Desmond Claude is hearing from Gonzaga, Duke, Virginia, Ole Miss & Kentucky, sources told ESPN, with Duke reaching out over the weekend. In his next school, sources said, Claude is looking for a proven backcourt mate to share playmaking & a team built for a deep run,” Borzello tweeted on Tuesday.
Washington is also well-positioned. After finishing at the bottom of the Big Ten last season, the Huskies have rebuilt under Danny Sprinkle and have taken advantage of the transfer portal to restructure the roster. The program also has strong NIL backing.
However, Ole Miss remains involved in Claude’s recruitment but does not appear to have gained as much traction as Gonzaga or Washington.
Desmond Claude draws major interest in transfer portal
Desmond Claude, a 6-foot-6 guard who transferred to USC after two seasons at Xavier, has become one of the most heavily recruited players in the transfer portal. Claude led USC in scoring and assists last season, averaging 15.8 points, 4.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game, according to Sports Illustrated.
Claude enters the offseason rated as a four-star transfer and one of the top point guards available.
Several programs are pursuing Claude, including Duke, Virginia, Kansas, Ole Miss, BYU and Indiana. Florida hosted him on a visit, but has since pulled out of contention. Kentucky is also reportedly not involved in his recruitment, according to On3.
Meanwhile, the Rebels have emerged as a strong contender, offering a featured role and a competitive NIL package. The Blue Devils and Cavaliers also remain active in Claude’s recruitment.
