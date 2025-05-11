Insider links Mark Few’s Gonzaga, SEC powerhouse as top contenders for USC transfer Desmond Claude

There have been some programs that have shown interest in former USC guard Desmond Claude, with Gonzaga and Washington considered frontrunners, according to ESPN insider Jeff Borzello.

Ad

The Bulldogs promise playing time amid a history of NCAA Tournament success, including nine straight Sweet 16 appearances from 2015 to 2024. Gonzaga reportedly doesn't have the best NIL offer, but its consistency in reaching the postseason was considered a big factor.

“USC transfer Desmond Claude is hearing from Gonzaga, Duke, Virginia, Ole Miss & Kentucky, sources told ESPN, with Duke reaching out over the weekend. In his next school, sources said, Claude is looking for a proven backcourt mate to share playmaking & a team built for a deep run,” Borzello tweeted on Tuesday.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Washington is also well-positioned. After finishing at the bottom of the Big Ten last season, the Huskies have rebuilt under Danny Sprinkle and have taken advantage of the transfer portal to restructure the roster. The program also has strong NIL backing.

However, Ole Miss remains involved in Claude’s recruitment but does not appear to have gained as much traction as Gonzaga or Washington.

Desmond Claude draws major interest in transfer portal

Desmond Claude, a 6-foot-6 guard who transferred to USC after two seasons at Xavier, has become one of the most heavily recruited players in the transfer portal. Claude led USC in scoring and assists last season, averaging 15.8 points, 4.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game, according to Sports Illustrated.

Ad

Claude enters the offseason rated as a four-star transfer and one of the top point guards available.

Several programs are pursuing Claude, including Duke, Virginia, Kansas, Ole Miss, BYU and Indiana. Florida hosted him on a visit, but has since pulled out of contention. Kentucky is also reportedly not involved in his recruitment, according to On3.

Meanwhile, the Rebels have emerged as a strong contender, offering a featured role and a competitive NIL package. The Blue Devils and Cavaliers also remain active in Claude’s recruitment.

Also Read: "Didn't want him anyway": College hoops fans react as Florida Gators no longer pursue Desmond Claude from USC

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author MD Asif Ansari Mohammad Asif Ansari is a journalist covering college football and basketball at Sportskeeda. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Technology and brings four years of experience as an NFL and EdTech writer.



While acknowledging the dominance of professional leagues like the NBA and NFL, Asif is drawn to the raw energy and unpredictability of college sports, particularly football and basketball.



Jalen Hurts stands out as Asif's all-time favorite college player, celebrated for his remarkable success on the football field and impressive leadership skills.



In his reporting, Asif seeks to capture the essence of college athletics, delving into the human stories behind the game. From the trials and triumphs of student-athletes to the strategic genius of coaches like Nick Saban, he strives to paint a vivid picture of the college sports landscape.



Asif ensures that his reporting is both informative and ethically sound, meticulously verifying sources and facts to provide readers with reliable and trustworthy content.



When not writing, Asif practices basic MMA, hones his biking skills and expands his language proficiency in Urdu and Arabic. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here