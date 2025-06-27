Insider names AJ Dybantsa's BYU, among other teams as possible destinations for 4-star prospect Dean Rueckert

Dean Rueckert ranks No. 62 nationally in the Class of 2026 (as per On3's Industry Rankings). The 6-foot-7 small forward has gotten closer to deciding on his collegiate career after he finalised his top five programs.

Rueckert posted the news on his Instagram page in collaboration with On3's Joe Tipton on Thursday. His final five programs are Utah, BYU, Clemson, Washington and Stanford.

Furthermore, Joe Tipton predicted that Reuckert would head to AJ Dybantsa's BYU.

While speaking with On3 in May, Rueckert talked about the recruitment process.

“It’s been good. It’s good,” he said of the process. “I like talking to coaches, so it’s fun. I’m talking most with BYU, Stanford, Washington — those are probably the three. Those are great coaching staffs, they are staffs I connect with. They’re just good programs, good programs with basketball history.”

However, he also said that he is open to options and does not have his eyes set on a single program.

“That would change things a lot. I think that would be a great opportunity for me,” he said. “I keep all my options open, I’m not set on one school — I’ll talk to everybody. I’m just going to let it play out and see who I like, but I’d heavily consider a blue blood.”

He also gave his take on Utah.

“Utah just got an all-new coaching staff with lots of professional experience and they have always had a good program," Rueckert told Tipton. "I like their campus and I’m excited to get to know them more.”

Dean Rueckert set to commence his senior year at Timpview

Dean Rueckert has been playing at Timpview High School in Provo, Utah, since his freshman season. In 69 games, the small forward has scored 16.6 points, grabbed 4.6 rebounds, dished out 1.4 assists, stolen the ball 1.2 times and recorded 0.8 blocks per game.

Last season, he led the Thunderbirds to a 20-6 record and an 8-2 record in the Utah Section 5A Region 7 Basketball League, where they finished second. However, the team lost to the eventual UHSSA state title champions, Olympus, in the semifinals.

The 6-foot-7 small forward leads his team in ppg (18.6), FG% (54.0), ranks second in rpg (4.9), spg (1.3), bpg (1.1) and three-point FG% (39.0).

According to On3's recruitment prediction machine, Washington leads the race to land Dean Rueckert, with an 85.2% chance. He still has another year to decide on his collegiate career.

