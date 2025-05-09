Insider names Hubert Davis' North Carolina among other teams as possible transfer portal destinations for six-year vet Devan Cambridge

Hubert Davis' North Carolina has emerged as one of the teams keen on landing Devan Cambridge, as per college basketball insider Joe Tipton. On Thursday, Cambridge told On3 about the seven teams that are reportedly interested in his services for the 2025-26 season.
Cambridge, who has been on the college circuit for six seasons, has garnered interest from North Carolina, Ohio State, Pittsburgh, Arizona, Arizona State, Seton Hall and Pepperdine. The player also says he has a scheduled visit with Pittsburgh on Wednesday.
Cambridge began his collegiate career at Auburn in 2019. He played three years with the Tigers before transferring to Arizona State in 2022.
Cambridge played one season with the Sun Devils before transferring to Texas Tech. Over the past two seasons, the guard has struggled with injuries.
Nonetheless, many teams, including Davis' North Carolina, are still linked with Cambridge because they know of his potential.
The Tar Heels could do with a player like Cambridge, especially after missing out on Andrej Stojakovic, who signed with Illinois. However, there will be some injury concerns around Cambridge.
Devan Cambridge has played just 14 games across two seasons at Texas Tech
In his first year at Texas Tech, Devan Cambridge played in just eight games due to a serious ACL injury. He then played in six games for the Red Raiders in the 2024-25 season but was physically unable to play due to a knee injury.
In December 2024, Cambridge left the program in order to seek a hardship waiver. He has been granted an additional year of college eligibility by the NCAA, which means he can return for a seventh year of college basketball.
During his time at Texas Tech, Cambridge averaged 8.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He averages 7.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game across his career.
It will be interesting to see which team Cambridge suits up for next season.
