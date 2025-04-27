Insider names Hubert Davis' UNC among others as potential destination for Cal transfer Andrej Stojakovic

Hubert Davis' North Carolina has emerged as a potential landing spot for Andrej Stojakovic this offseason, according to college basketball Insider Jon Rothstein. Stanford and Illinois are reportedly the two other teams linked with the Cal transfer, who is expected to make his final decision this week.

Stojakovic, the son of former NBA player Peja Stojakovic, began his college career at Stanford in 2023. He averaged 7.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game in his one season with the Cardinal before transferring to Cal in 2024.

At Cal, Stojakovic became one of the most important players on the team. He averaged 17.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

After one year with the Golden Bears, Stojakovic entered the transfer portal on April 17 with a "Do Not Contact" tag. This means that Stojakovic doesn't want coaches to initiate contact with him and will reach out to teams personally.

On Sunday, Stojakovic posted a farewell message to Cal.

"To my Cal Bears family, thank you for your support this past season. You welcomed me with open arms and allowed me to grow as a player and young man. I wouldn’t be where I am today without my teammates, coaches, and the incredible fans.

"I especially want to thank Coach Mark Madsen.Coach: Thank you for believing in me, challenging me, and pushing me to be the best version of myself. You have shown yourself to be not just a great coach, but a man of integrity, character, and faith. It has been a true honor to play for you.

"With that said, I’ve made the difficult decision to say goodbye. I believe this is the necessary step for me in my development as a player as I pursue my dream of reaching the next level. Berkeley will always hold a special place in my heart. Thank you for the memories."

It remains to be seen if Stojakovic returns to Stanford or if he looks for a challenge at a new destination in North Carolina or Illinois.

Hubert Davis' North Carolina crashed out of 2025 NCAA Tournament in the first round

NCAA Basketball: North Carolina HC Hubert Davis - Source: Imagn

Hubert Davis' North Carolina made it to the NCAA Tournament this season. The Tar Heels earned the No. 11 seed and beat San Diego State in the First Four. However, UNC's run in March Madness ended after a 71-64 loss to Ole Miss in the first round.

North Carolina hired Hubert Davis in 2021. He has compiled a 101–45 record with the team.

