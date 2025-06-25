Insider names Kentucky, Kansas and more as 8 finalists for top 5-star prospect Ikenna Alozie

Ikenna Alozie, the No. 9 recruit in the Class of 2027 (according to On3's Industry Rankings), will enter his senior year at Dream City Christian High School (Glendale, Arizona) next season. The 6-foot-2 point guard announced his top eight schools on Instagram on Tuesday.

Alozie's final options are Kentucky, Alabama, Arizona, Gonzaga, Houston, Kansas, Louisville and Washington.

"5⭐️ Ikenna Alozie is down to 8️⃣ schools! Where do you want to see him hoop in college? 👀The 6-2 point guard is a top-10 overall player in the 2026 class," the post was captioned.

Alozie, who received offers from 30 programs, spoke to On3 about what he is looking for in a college.

“I’ve been away from home for a long time," he said. "Honestly, somewhere that’s going to take me in and make me family. That’s the first thing I’m looking for. Somewhere where I am going to feel like home again.”

The point guard led his school to a 24-10 record last season and was also a part of the Nike Hoop Summit, representing Team World. In the 124-114 overtime loss against Team USA, Alozie scored nine points on 2-for-9 shooting, converting 5-of-8 of his shots from the charity stripe. He also grabbed six rebounds, dished out five assists, stole the ball thrice and recorded one block in 31 minutes.

Washington leads the race to sign Ikenna Alozie

The Class of 2026 recruit took his only official visit to Washington on Sep. 7 and an unofficial visit to Arizona on Nov. 22 last year. According to On3's recruitment prediction machine, the Huskies lead the race to land Alozie with a 53.8% chance.

He also spoke about the program in a conversation with On3.

“Their program is great," he said. "They’ve had alumni come out of that program. I’m looking forward to seeing how they’re using (Zoom) Diallo.”

Washington is followed by Arizona with a 16.7% prediction. However, Alozie still has one more year of high school basketball left before he decides on his college path.

