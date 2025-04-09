Insider Pete Nakos names major transfer portal target for Florida following national championship win

After sealing their third national championship on Monday night, Florida are already getting ready to defend their title by building next season’s roster. The program is looking into the transfer portal to strengthen itself.
Todd Golden led Florida to their first NCAA basketball title since 2007, and the first of his coaching career. It was a great season for Todd and his team, and it had a fairytale ending as they overturned a 12-point deficit in the second half of the championship game against Houston.
However, the coach and his staff are not wasting too much time on celebrations, as they are already looking to recruit for areas of weakness. The Gators are losing Walter Clayton Jr., Alijah Martin and Will Richard ahead of next season, and will need to add more firepower to level up.
According to reports by Pete Nakos of On3, Florida is already close to bringing in a guard through the transfer portal.
The guard in question is Ohio’s AJ Brown, who entered the transfer portal on Wednesday. Brown, who entered with a 'do not contact' tag, has been strongly linked to the Gators.
Florida will hope to leverage family ties, with Brown’s junior brother, Isaiah Brown, already part of the team.
Standing at 6-foot-4, AJ is a former MAC All-Freshman Team selection and a redshirt sophomore. He averaged 13.2 points per game this season and shot 38.8% from the 3-point range.
He averaged 10.3 points and 2.5 rebounds as a true freshman in 2022-23, but he missed a large part of the following season due to injury, playing just nine games.
Florida rise to No. 1 on the AP Top 25 Poll
After winning the national championship, the Gators have seen their stock rise. Florida was No. 3 in the AP Top 25 prior to the NCAA Tournament, but winning the title has now seen them rise to No. 1 by the end of the season.
Golden’s men were given all 61 first-place votes over No. 2 Houston. Duke, who were rated at No. 1, dropped to No. 3, while Auburn and Tennessee complete the top 5.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here