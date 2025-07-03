Insider shares latest update on Alabama standout Latrell Wrightsell following ACL injury

Alabama Crimson Tide guard Latrell Wrightsell started the 2024-2025 season on a hot streak before he got injured. He tore his ACL against the Oregon Ducks on November 30, ending his season.

On Wednesday, CBS Sports analyst Jon Rothstein revealed on X that Wrightsell is not participating in the Crimson Tide's offseason practices.

"Alabama’s Latrell Wrightsell (achilles) has still not been cleared for all basketball related activities, but hopes to be available for the start of the 2025-26 season, per Nate Oats. Averaged 11.5 PPG in eight games last season prior to injury," Rothstein tweeted.

During a news conference last month, Alabama coach Nate Oats gave a promising outlook on Wrightsell's rehabilitation from his ACL tear.

"The one that's obviously a little more concerning with how he's going to be ready for next year is Trelly Wrightsell," Oats said. "But he's way ahead of schedule from everything Clarke tells me he's in there. Clarke says he's working super hard. He's doing everything he needs to do, so we anticipate him being fully ready to go by the first game.

"I mean, he's already jumping. They cleared the jump. He's been up here at Andrews, Dr. Waldrop's in charge of surgery. He's really pleased with where he's at."

Latrell Wrightsell almost quit basketball after injury

Latrell Wrightsell was averaging 11.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game at the start of last season before his ACL injury. He seemed poised for a huge season as a key contributor to coach Nate Oats' Alabama Crimson Tide who were coming from a Final Four run the previous season.

In a news conference in March, the guard revealed that he almost quit basketball due to his injury.

"I was really like, ‘I’m about to quit basketball,'" Wrightsell said. "I just didn’t want to deal with it. I’ve been through a lot of injuries. The Achilles, my favorite player is Kevin Durant, and I’ve seen him tear it before and I just know a lot of people don’t recover from it.

"I know Clarke is probably one of the best trainers in the country. He told me not tooworry about it. But for three to four months, I told him I was probably going to be done playing basketball. Oats had talked to me and told me I shouldn’t do that."

Latrell Wrightsell took on an active player-coach role during Alabama's run in the NCAA Tournament which was ended by the Duke Blue Devils at the Elite Eight. Wrightsell was granted a medical redshirt which he will utilize during his final season.

