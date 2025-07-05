Iowa Hawkeyes receive major boost as 4-star PF Trey Thompson commits to Iowa and reclassifies

Four-star power forward Trey Thompson has committed to Iowa. According to On3’s Joe Tipton's Instagram post on Saturday, the 6-foot-8 forward will reclassify to the class of 2025 and will join the Hawkeyes for the 2025-26 college basketball season.

Speaking of his commitment, Thompson expressed his excitement about joining Iowa and explained the reason behind his decision.

“I am excited to work and I’m excited to be a Hawkeye!” Thompson said via On3. “I chose Iowa because there was a need for me now. I wanted a significant role, and I wanted to get better this year. They gave me both of those, so I decided to say yes.”

An incoming senior at Greeneville High School in Tennessee, Thompson was ranked No. 80 in ESPN’s class of 2026 rankings. Before committing, he had received offers from 19 different college programs, including Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Purdue, Kansas, Stanford, Villanova and Ohio.

Thompson is now the fourth player to join Iowa’s 2025 high school recruiting class. He will be joining Trevin Jirak, Tate Sage and Peyton McCollum, son of Iowa head coach Ben McCollum.

The Hawkeyes, who only have one player, Cooper Koch, expected to return ahead of the 2025-26 college basketball season, have also secured nine players from the transfer portal. These include Bennett Stirtz, Alvaro Folgueiras, Brendan Hausen, Tavion Banks, Ashton Williamson, Cam Manyawu, Isaia Howard, Kael Combs and Joey Matteoni.

Revisiting Trey Thompson’s high school basketball career

Four-star prospect Trey Thompson spent his entire three years of high school basketball at Greenville. He was the kind of player who quickly established himself on the team right from his freshman year. As a freshman, he featured in 34 games, averaging 16.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.

Thompson got better the following year, averaging 24 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 1.7 apg, 1.5 spg and 1.1 bpg. In his junior year, which turned out to be his final year of high school basketball, he averaged 24.5 ppg, 10.3rpg, 2.7 apg, 1.3 spg and 1.5 bpg.

He led the Greeneville Greene Devils to three straight Tennessee 3A District 2 league titles, going undefeated each year. The team posted dominant records of 9-0, 8-0, and 10-0 in his freshman, sophomore and junior seasons, respectively.

