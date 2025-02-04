Iowa HC Jan Jensen drops 3-word reaction on Caitlin Clark’s jersey retirement montage

Caitlin Clark's legacy at Iowa reached a historic milestone on Sunday when her No. 22 Hawkeye jersey was retired at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. This forever cemented her place among the program's greatest players, and fans, former teammates, and coaches celebrated the moment. Iowa's coach, Jan Jensen, took to Instagram to encapsulate the day's emotion.

Jansen, who played a major role in Clark's development at Iowa, reshared Iowa's montage of the ceremony on her Instagram story. In the caption, she expressed her pride in Clark's achievement.

"Proud of you, 22!" Jensen wrote.

Jan Jensen's story (@janjensen13)

The message clearly showed the bond between the two and Clark's impact on the program and the sport.

Trending

Clark's career in Iowa was legendary. She was the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer and a two-time national player of the year. She became one of the main reasons women's basketball reached a new level in the past two years.

Clark also led Iowa to two consecutive national championship game appearances. She also broke scoring and assist records and became the face of a movement that brought all the eyes on women's basketball — wildly known as the "Caitlin Clark effect."

Clark was a player who could dominate games with her scoring and playmaking. She also had an undeniable passion for the sport, making her a fan favorite. She remained connected to Iowa even after being drafted into the WNBA.

Jan Jensen lauds Iowa's effort in the win over USC

Syndication: Iowa City Press-Citizen (Image Source: Imagn)

On the day when Caitlin Clark's No. 22 jersey was retired, her college rival JuJu Watkins and USC were defeated by the Iowa Hawkeyes, 76-79. USC entered the match with a 15-game winning streak, broken by Iowa's suffocating defense.

Coach Jan Jensen praised the team's defensive effort in the postgame conference.

"I loved our game plan before the game, and I thought it held through," Jensen said.

Watkins struggled to find her rhythm but scored 27 points while shooting 8-of-22.

Also read: Iowa HC Jan Jensen makes her true feelings known on JuJu Watkins after Hawkeyes stun USC during Caitlin Clark's special day

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here