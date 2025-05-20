Iowa HC Jan Jensen “pumped” as she welcomes Hawkeyes’ Sydney Affolter in a new role with open arms

Sydney Affolter's college basketball career as a player may be done, but she has just renewed her association with the University of Iowa. The former guard, a fan favourite, has accepted a new position with the Hawkeyes.
She is now a graduate assistant with the Iowa Hawkeyes for the 2025/26 women's basketball season. The news was announced on Monday.
Iowa head coach Jan Jensen was ecstatic to see her former player prolonging her association with the program in a new role. She posted an Instagram story welcoming Affolter back to the University of Iowa.
"So pumped to have @sydney.affolter on staff! We love you, 'Coach Syd'!" she wrote.
Affolter knows the program inside out, and it will only help the players. Also, this is her first step towards pursuing a coaching career. She was invited to the 'So You Want To Be a Coach' seminar at the 2025 Final Four round of March Madness in Tampa Bay.
Also Read: "This makes my heart so happy": Iowa fans react as Sydney Affolter joins Jan Jensen's coaching staff as a graduate student assistant
Sydney Affolter honoured to be back with the Iowa Hawkeyes in a new role
Sydney Affolter spent four seasons with the Iowa Hakeyes, and her tenacity, drive, and work ethic made her one of the fan favourites. The Chicago native finished her Iowa career featuring in 122 games while getting 44 starts. She amassed 742 points, 641 rebounds, and 223 assists, with 39.2% shooting from the 3-point line.
“I’m beyond excited to remain with a program that has given me so much,” Affolter said in a news release. "It’s an honor to give back and support this team in a new role. I can’t wait to get started."
Iowa coach Jan Jensen also spoke about Sydney's appointment in a press release.
“We are thrilled to have Sydney join our staff in this capacity.
“Sydney has been a tremendous leader for our program, and I am excited to continue to utilize her skillset as she begins her coaching career. I know our Hawkeye fans will also love continuing to see Syd involved with our program.”
The former guard registered eight career double-doubles and scored a career-high 24 points in Iowa's win over Michigan on February 25, helping the Hawkeyes secure the No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament last season.
Affolter won the Hawkeye of the Year award in the ninth annual Golden Herky awards ceremony, which the University of Iowa organises. The award is given to student-athletes for their academic and athletic excellence.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here