Iowa HC Jan Jensen “pumped” as she welcomes Hawkeyes’ Sydney Affolter in a new role with open arms

Sydney Affolter's college basketball career as a player may be done, but she has just renewed her association with the University of Iowa. The former guard, a fan favourite, has accepted a new position with the Hawkeyes.

Ad

She is now a graduate assistant with the Iowa Hawkeyes for the 2025/26 women's basketball season. The news was announced on Monday.

Iowa head coach Jan Jensen was ecstatic to see her former player prolonging her association with the program in a new role. She posted an Instagram story welcoming Affolter back to the University of Iowa.

"So pumped to have @sydney.affolter on staff! We love you, 'Coach Syd'!" she wrote.

Ad

Trending

Jan Jensen reacts to Sydney Affolter joining Iowa in a new role

Affolter knows the program inside out, and it will only help the players. Also, this is her first step towards pursuing a coaching career. She was invited to the 'So You Want To Be a Coach' seminar at the 2025 Final Four round of March Madness in Tampa Bay.

Ad

Also Read: "This makes my heart so happy": Iowa fans react as Sydney Affolter joins Jan Jensen's coaching staff as a graduate student assistant

Sydney Affolter honoured to be back with the Iowa Hawkeyes in a new role

Sydney Affolter spent four seasons with the Iowa Hakeyes, and her tenacity, drive, and work ethic made her one of the fan favourites. The Chicago native finished her Iowa career featuring in 122 games while getting 44 starts. She amassed 742 points, 641 rebounds, and 223 assists, with 39.2% shooting from the 3-point line.

Ad

“I’m beyond excited to remain with a program that has given me so much,” Affolter said in a news release. "It’s an honor to give back and support this team in a new role. I can’t wait to get started."

Iowa coach Jan Jensen also spoke about Sydney's appointment in a press release.

“We are thrilled to have Sydney join our staff in this capacity.

Ad

“Sydney has been a tremendous leader for our program, and I am excited to continue to utilize her skillset as she begins her coaching career. I know our Hawkeye fans will also love continuing to see Syd involved with our program.”

The former guard registered eight career double-doubles and scored a career-high 24 points in Iowa's win over Michigan on February 25, helping the Hawkeyes secure the No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament last season.

Affolter won the Hawkeye of the Year award in the ninth annual Golden Herky awards ceremony, which the University of Iowa organises. The award is given to student-athletes for their academic and athletic excellence.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atrayo Bhattacharya Atrayo Bhattacharya is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over seven years of experience in the field. He holds a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has worked for Khel Now, Sportz Interactive, Sports Rush and Newsbytes.



Atrayo follows Football, Cricket, NBA, Tennis, F1 and World Athletics and is a big fan of Bayern Munich and the Boston Celtics. He also supports the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.



On the college scene, the Duke Blue Devils are Atrayo's favorite college team. They have an incredible legacy in the NCAA and Atrayo's favorite player, Jayson Tatum, came out of Duke.



Atrayo has interviewed quite a few international footballers like Roman Weidenfeller, Lothar Matthaus, Jens Lehmann, and Sarpreet Singh other than interviewing several personalities from the Indian Football Ecosystem.



When he is not watching or writing sports, Atrayo is either playing games or binge-watching a new TV series. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here