Lisa Bluder took her Iowa Hawkeyes to the Sweet 16 for the fourth time in the last five years, as they defeated West Virginia 64-54 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday.

Coach Lisa Bluder met the press for a post-game interview and discussed what was ahead of them in Sweet 16.

During the interview, Lisa Bluder was asked about her experience coaching the next generational player, i.e., Caitlin Clark. In response, Bluder showed appreciation for Clark and spoke about the dual nature of women's sports in the current era.

"I guess I'm just more appreciative of what these young ladies are going through today as far as social media and the haters out there," Bluder said. "I think I just appreciate them and feel they have a really -- it's a great time to be a female athlete, and it's also a really hard time. It's both. It really is."

The 62-year-old further extended her note on her star player's skill set. According to Bluder, Clark is the face of women's basketball

"I just think I appreciate her so much, her skills. I'm very appreciative -- I appreciate how she has handled this," Bluder said. "Her crown is heavy. She has been the face of women's basketball -- and you could even say men's basketball -- all year long."

Lisa Bluder's Iowa Hawkeyes are all set to meet No. 5 Colorado on Saturday at MVP arena, Albany, New York. They will fight for the spot in the Elite Eight; if Iowa emerges victorious, they will meet the winner of LSU vs. UCLA for regional finals.

In the middle of March Madness, Lisa Bluder gets a hike

Lisa Bluder will gain a mid-tournament reward as the Hawkeyes advance to the Sweet 16. She will be rewarded with $50,000, adding to the $20,000 salary hike for the next season.

"Iowa and Caitlin Clark advance to NCAA women's round of 16 by holding off West Virginia. This will give Hawkeyes coach Lisa Bluder a $50,000 bonus and an additional $20,000 pay increase, beginning next season."

Currently, Lisa Bluder is paid $140,00,000 with a school buyout of $7,000,000. With a default increase in the base salary for the 2024–25 season and $160000 through bonus, Bluder amasses a wealth of $3.2 million in a two-year contract extension.