Iowa hooper Callie Levin drops 2-word reaction to former teammate Lucy Olsen's snaps in Washington Mystics uniform

Iowa fan favorite Lucy Olsen has taken a big step in her career as she was drafted by the WNBA outfit Washington Mystics. The young guard was a second-round, 23rd pick at the 2025 WNBA Draft.

The Mystics posted a picture of Lucy Olsen donning her new jersey. It attracted a lot of interest from the fans. Among them was her former Iowa teammate Callie Levin.

"Awee Lu," Levin captioned her story on Instagram with a heartfelt and heart emoji.

Callie Levin reacts to Lucy Olsen donning Mystics jersey (Image credits: Instagram/@callieelevin)

The Solon, Iowa, native shared the dressing room with Lucy Olsen during her freshman year. It was Olsen's final year in college basketball and in that time they became great friends.

The senior guard spent three seasons at Villanova before switching to Iowa in 2024. She had a great individual campaign, though Iowa only managed the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Lucy Olsen highlights parts of her game that she will be translating into the WNBA

Lucy Olsen is known for her midrange shooting and she feels it is an area that she needs to translate for the Mystics. The guard has also adapted to different roles when transitioning from Villanova to Iowa late in her college career. She feels this adaptability will help her in the WNBA.

"I would definitely say the midrange game, I want to bring into my WNBA game as well," Olsen said, per an X post from @Christy51WScott.

"And I would say... learning how to play in different roles throughout my college career. I had a different experience every year," she added. "Going to Iowa, I had to change my role again, so I feel like I've just been in so many different situations where I've been able to grow as a player and a person throughout those years."

Olsen made an instant impact in her college basketball career as she was named to the Big East All-Rookie Team in her freshman year with Villanova. In her junior year, she was ranked third in college basketball in scoring with 23.3 points per game.

She continued to excel after her move to Iowa ahead of the 2024/25 campaign as she was named to the First-Team All-Big Ten. Olsen is heading into the WNBA after averaging 17.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. She shot 43.6% from the field and 36% from the perimeter.

