Iowa hooper Kylie Fuerbach drops 2-word reaction to Sydney Affolter's Germany snaps

Iowa women's basketball players Sydney Affolter and Kylie Fuerbach have been teammates on the Hawkeyes since the 2021-22 season. Although neither of them is a star, they were both important contributors on the team this past season. They likely have developed a close bond over the four years they have spent together.
The two athletes also share a similar heritage. They both have German last names and they were fortunate to go on a trip together to Munich during the offseason. On Saturday, Affolter posted several photos on Instagram of their trip to Germany together, along with a few of their other Iowa teammates.
"Munich, Germany."
Feuerbach was quick to respond, leaving a two-word reaction to the photos.
"Our homeland."
This past season, Sydney Affolter and Kyle Feuerbach contributed as the Iowa Hawkeyes reached the second round of March Madness. They defeated Murray St. in the first round before losing 96-62 to Oklahoma in the second round.
Sydney Affolter finished her final season of NCAA eligibility with her best season yet. She averaged 8.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 blocks per game. Feuerbach still has one season of eligibility because of injury issues early in her career. She will be returning to the Hawkeyes after averaging 6.7 points, 2.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game this past season.
Sydney Affolter and Kylie Feuerbach will remain teammates next season but in a different capacity
While Kylie Feuerbach is able to return as a player next season, Sydney Affolter does not have that luxury. She is out of NCAA eligibility, so she cannot play for the team. However, she will be back with the team because she has accepted a position as a graduate assistant.
Affolter spoke in a news release about her excitement to stick with the team.
"I’m beyond excited to remain with a program that has given me so much,” Affolter said. "It’s an honor to give back and support this team in a new role. I can’t wait to get started."
Sticking with the Hawkeyes as a graduate assistant next season will open the door for Affolter to become a coach in the future. She was invited to the "So You Want To Be a Coach" seminar at the 2025 Final Four in Tampa Bay. It will be interesting to see what kind of effect she has on the Hawkeyes next season off the court.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here