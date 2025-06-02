Iowa continued to build momentum heading into the 2025-26 season, as the announcement of the addition of a new assistant coach sparked excitement from Hawkeyes guard Callie Levin. In the latest addition to the program’s coaching staff, Levin took to social media to welcome Jasmyn Walker to the program.

On Monday, the Iowa Women’s Basketball official Instagram account (@iowawbb) announced the hiring of Jasmyn Walker as the new assistant coach. The post featured a graphic that showcased Walker smiling beneath the bold word “WELCOME,” accompanied by the caption:

“Welcome to Iowa City, @jaswalk3r ✨.”

Callie Levin was quick to share her excitement on Instagram as she showed her support for Walker.

"😁😁😁," Levin reacted.

Iowa’s Callie Levin reacts as Jan Jensen and co welcome new assistant coach - Image source: Instagram/callieelevinn

Levin’s reaction conveyed warmth and optimism about the addition to the coaching staff. Walker spent the 2024-25 season at George Washington and is set to replace Tania Davis, who spent two years on the Hawkeyes' sidelines. After the announcement on Monday, coach Jan Jensen expressed her excitement at Walker’s arrival.

“I am so excited to welcome Jas to our staff,” Jensen said. “Jas is a bright, young coach with a skill set that will complement our staff so well. I am thrilled to begin utilizing Jas’ experiences” Jensen said.

Jasmyn Walker also expressed her thoughts on joining the Hawkeyes basketball program and the opportunity to experience the Iowa tradition.

“I’m honored to join the University of Iowa Women’s Basketball staff,” Walker said. “To have the opportunity to join a program with a tradition of excellence and national reputation is truly a blessing.”

Jasmyn Walker played her last season of college basketball during the 2018-19 season and averaged 10.0 points and 6.9 rebounds for Western Michigan as a senior before she went into coaching. She had previously worked at Davenport University, Ferris State, Butler and Purdue Fort Wayne.

Callie Levin set to host basketball skills camp in June

Young basketball players were presented with the opportunity to develop their skills this summer at the Callie Levin Basketball Camp on Jun. 7 in Cedar Rapids.

On May 22, Levin announced the initiative on Instagram, in collaboration with Ikhonics, a brand known for connecting trainers with athletes. The camp was designed for students entering 3rd through 8th grade and was split into two sessions based on grade level.

“🚨COME WORKOUT AND SHARPEN YOUR SKILLS WITH ME🚨 SATURDAY JUNE 7th!! @ikhonics,” Levin wrote.

With an emphasis on sharpening individual skills and fostering a passion for the game, campers look set to benefit from personalized instruction and hands-on coaching from Callie with her experience.

