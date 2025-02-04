Iowa’s Jada Gyamfi reshares $1.5 billion worth Taylor Swift’s snap celebrating Kendrick Lamar’s Grammy win

Iowa Hawkeyes' resident Swiftie, Jada Gyamfi, showed off her love for the pop singer with her latest post on Instagram. The 2025 Grammy Awards were held on Sunday and rapper Kendrick Lamar went home with five awards, all for his hit song, "Not Like Us."

During one of his award speeches, Taylor Swift, who is worth $1.5 billion (per Celebrity Net Worth), was photographed raising a glass to him and Gyamfi shared the photo on her Instagram story on Monday.

Jada Gyamfi Instagram post (Credits: @jadagyamfi)

This is not the first time that Jada Gyamfi has expressed her love for Swift. In September 2024, the Iowa forward shared one of Taylor's iconic game-day looks where she wore denim-on-denim shorts and top, with bright red lips and boots, in support of her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce.

More recently, Jada Gyamfi reacted to her former Hawkeyes teammate Caitlin Clark meeting up with Taylor Swift during the Chiefs game against the Houston Texans in NFL divisional playoffs. While Gyamfi may not be rubbing shoulders with Swift as Clark did, she did get to have a good time at her concert.

Gyamfi along with Caitlin, Kate Martin, Rachel Pranger and Monika Czinano attended one of the Eras Tour shows in 2023. The Indiana Fever guard spoke about it during her appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce's podcast, "New Heights," in January.

“I went early on when Taylor first went on tour in Minnesota at U.S. Bank. One of her early concerts and that was a lot of fun,” Clark said. “I went with some of my college friends and we had a good time together.”

Kate Martin shared pictures from the day on her Instagram with the caption:

"Swiftieapolis showed out fasho."

Jada Gyamfi shares her post-Hawkeyes plans with fans

Jada Gyamfi is playing her junior season with the Iowa Hawkeyes and has had a less-than-exceptional time. She struggled with injuries during her freshman season and saw very little time on the court. In three years, Gyamfi is averaging 3.9 minutes per game, and she has played in 35 contests.

During an episode of her podcast, "Fresh Tawk" in January, Gyamfi revealed that she has no plans of going pro.

"I want to be an elementary teacher," she said. "I haven't really decided what grade I prefer, but I think that I will be happy anywhere and there's a little bit of a shortage for teachers right now. So, I shouldn't have any trouble finding a job. We need more teachers. Go to school to be a teacher."

This season, Gyamfi is averaging 2.4 points, 0.7 rebounds, 0.1 assists, 0.1 steals and 0.1 blocks in seven games.

