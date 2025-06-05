Iowa's Jada Gyamfi shares sweet collage to wish ex-teammate Kate Martin on her special day

Iowa's Jada Gyamfi shared a sweet birthday message to her former teammate Kate Martin. The guard, who plays for the Golden State Valkyries, turned 25 on Thursday.

Ad

Gyamfi shared a photo collage with Martin on Instagram, highlighting special moments from their time as Iowa teammates. It also showed off the court moments, including hanging out at a lounge and a cruise boat in their beachwear.

"My person. Happy birthday Katie Kate, I love you forever and even longer!" Gyamfi captioned the collage.

Jada Gyamfi wishes Kate Martin a happy birthday with a photo collage on IG story. Image via @jadagyamfi

Gyamfi and Martin are part of the famous Iowa quartet, which included Caitlin Clark and Gabbie Marshall. They helped the Hawkeyes to their stellar 2023-24 season, finishing as the Big Ten title holders and reaching the 2024 national championship game.

Ad

Trending

Clark was selected first by the Indiana Fever in that year's WNBA draft. Martin went 18th to the Las Vegas Aces. Martin spent one season with the Aces before joining the Valkyries.

Valkyries coach reacts to Kate Martin's performance in loss to Lynx

Kate Martin, a key player for the Golden State Valkyries, struggled off the bench in the team's first five games this season. That changed Sunday when the former Iowa star delivered her best performance yet.

Ad

Martin scored 14 points, grabbed four rebounds and hit two 3-pointers. Despite her effort, the Valkyries fell 86-75 to the Minnesota Lynx, extending their losing streak to three games.

Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase heaped praise on the 6-foot guard after the game.

"That is the Kate that we know and we love just again because she is adamant with her work ethic," Nakase told the media. "She's super consistent. She practices like it's the last possession, every possession. So credit to Kate. And obviously, her teammates kind of like finding her in the right time. So no, very, very happy. 14 points. That's huge."

Ad

95.7 The Game @957thegame “That is the Kate we know, and we love. She is adamant with her work ethic. She's super consistent. She practices like it's like the last possession, every possession.”Natalie Nakase on Kate Martin’s BIG night pic.twitter.com/oaG8Duj8zb — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) June 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Martin has proven to be the spark the Valkyries need to turn things around this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nonyelum Ossai Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.



Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here