Iowa’s Jada Gyamfi shares thoughts on POTUS Donald Trump’s deadline for schools' DEI programs

Iowa forward Jada Gyamfi used her Instagram story on Wednesday to highlight a political debate that is ongoing in America. The Hawkeyes junior added a post from "The Shade Room" to her story, which informed readers that President Donald Trump's administration has given schools two weeks to end DEI programs to avoid losing federal funding.

Ad

DEI, which stands for diversity, equity, and inclusion, is meant to avoid discrimination based on race, gender, religion, sexual orientation, ethnicity, nationality, and more. Gyamfi pointed out the variety of demographics affected by DEI in her Instagram story:

"Just so people are aware DEI isn't only about race, hope this helps!," Gyamfi's IG story read.

Jada Gyamfi shares her distaste for President Trump's anti-DEI initiatives on IG

The executive order referenced in the Instagram post calls for agencies, including Universities, to "enforce our longstanding civil-rights laws and to combat illegal private-sector DEI preferences, mandates, policies, programs, and activities." This could have a significant impact on colleges in terms of admissions and programs such as athletics.

Ad

Trending

Gyamfi doesn't often use her Instagram feed to highlight politics. Instead, her 62.7K followers can expect to see photos from the Iowa forward's personal life and time on the court.

Ad

Jada Gyamfi's junior season at Iowa

Iowa is 18-8 this season and 8-7 in conference contests, which has the team in eleventh place in the competitive Big Ten. Jada Gyamfi has spent the entirety of her college career with the Hawkeyes, being a part of the back-to-back NCAA Tournament runner-up teams in 2023 and 2024.

This season, the junior forward is averaging a career-high 2.4 points per game. Her 75% field goal percentage is a significant increase from her 46.2% field goal percentage last year. Gyamfi is also averaging the highest free-throw percentage of her career and is tying her career-high three-point percentage.

Ad

Syndication: Iowa City Press-Citizen - Source: Imagn

The junior has appeared in seven games so far this season, with her most recent appearance being the most impressive. In a win at Washington on Jan. 22, Gyamfi tied her season-high points with five and put up a season-high two rebounds. She made her shot from the field and added three clutch free throws.

Iowa is coming off of an overtime loss to No. 8 Ohio State. Before that, the Hawkeyes were on a six-game win streak. They have three games remaining in the regular season. On Sunday, Iowa will host No. 3 UCLA. Jada Gyamfi will aim to rack up more playing time and aid her team ahead of the NCAA Tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here