Iowa’s Jada Gyamfi shows excitement as WNBA announces expansion to Cleveland, Detroit and Philadelphia

Iowa women's basketball star Jada Gyamfi was excited to learn about the WNBA's expansion plans, which will bring teams to Cleveland, Detroit and Philadelphia, on Monday.

Gyamfi shared the news on her Instagram story, with an excited caption:

"😍😍😍😍."

Jada Gyamfi shows love to WNBA newly expanded league on IG story. Image via @jadagyamfi

The WNBA announced that it would expand to these three cities by 2030. This implies there will be 18 teams instead of 16 as announced last year.

“The demand for women’s basketball has never been higher, and we are thrilled to welcome Cleveland, Detroit, and Philadelphia to the WNBA family,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said during a live press conference.

“This historic expansion is a powerful reflection of our league’s extraordinary momentum, the depth of talent across the game, and the surging demand for investment in women’s professional basketball.”

Engelbert also announced that Cleveland will begin play in 2028, Detroit in 2029, while Philadelphia will join the league in 2030. Both Cleveland and Detroit played in the WNBA before becoming inactive. The Cleveland Rockers were one of the original WNBA teams in 1997 but had to quit due to financial problems.

On the other hand, the Detroit Shock was a thriving franchise, but relocated to Tulsa in 2010 and became the Tulsa Shock, which is now Paige Bueckers' Dallas Wings.

Jada Gyamfi reacts to Caitlin Clark being named All-Star captain

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark was named Eastern Conference captain for the upcoming WNBA All-Star game. Clark and Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier were announced as captains for the All-Star game at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 19.

Gyamfi reposted a graphic photo of the announcement that Clark shared and congratulated her former Hawkeye teammate.

"Just another being extremely proud of you!" she wrote.

Jada Gyamfi congratulates Caitlin Clark for WNBA All-Star captian honor on IG story. Image via @jadagyamfi

Clark entered the WNBA as the top pick in the 2024 draft and has since established herself as one of the league's most dynamic players. She won Rookie of the Year last season and is already having an impact for the Fever this season.

Both Clark and Collier earned the All-Star captain honor after they earned the most fan votes and are now tasked with the challenge of drafting their respective teams for the All-Star Game next month.

