Iowa’s Kylie Feuerbach drops 2-word reaction to Caitlin Clark’s jersey retirement

Iowa guard Kylie Feuerbach celebrated her former roommate, Caitlin Clark, whose No. 22 jersey was retired by the Hawkeyes on Sunday. On her Instagram story, Feuerbach shared a video of Clark looking on as her jersey was raised to the rafters at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

"Roomie 4L," she captioned the post.

Kylie Feuerbach celebrates former Iowa teammate Caitlin Clark whose jersey was retired. IG image via @kyliefeuerbach

Watch the video below:

Caitlin Clark appeared in 139 games over four seasons at Iowa and became the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer with 3,951 points. She was also a two-time National Player of the Year, two-time Naismith College Player of the Year, three-time unanimous first-team All-American and two-time NCAA Final Four All-Tournament Team, among other achievements in her collegiate career.

Clark was the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever and finished her debut season in the league as the Rookie of the Year winner.

Caitlin Clark reacts as Iowa stuns USC during her jersey retirement ceremony

Less than a year after she left Iowa, Caitlin Clark returned amid heavy security to Carver-Hawkeye Arena to witness her iconic No. 22 jersey retired on Sunday. The moment was even more special as Clark watched the Hawkeyes defeat No. 4 USC 76-69 inside the packed arena.

"The winning came because of the great culture that we had," she said after the game. "And for me, I hope that’s the thing that always stays intact, and I know it will, because of the great coaching staff we have and the type of players that they are here.

"We had players that were selfless. We had players that didn’t care how many points you were going to score. They’re going to do whatever they could for your teammates. They were going to hold their teammates accountable. And I think that’s a lost art in college these days, and you don’t always see that."

Lucy Olsen led the Hawkeyes with 28 points, while Addison O’Grady added 13 in the important win. Iowa made a strong start to the game, going on a 17-1 run in the first minutes of the first quarter. Although the Hawkeyes were inconsistent in their plays, they managed to hold on and finish the game with a win.

Meanwhile, USC star JuJu Watkins led the Trojans with 27 points, scoring 8-of-22 from the field. She added five rebounds and three assists, but it was not enough to snatch the win against their hosts.

Up next, the Hawkeyes look to extend their winning streak in the Big Ten as they face Minnesota on Thursday.

