Iowa’s Kylie Feuerbach and Taylor Stremlow gush over ex-teammate Lucy Olsen’s IG dump

Former Iowa women's basketball star Lucy Olsen shared an update on what she has been up to since she left the Hawkeye Arena. Olsen has remained active on social media, following her exit from Iowa and entry into the WNBA. She was a second-round pick, selected by the Washington Mystics during the 2025 WNBA draft in April.

On Sunday, Olsen shared a series of snaps on Instagram, which featured her life off the court. The post began with an adorable snap of hers with her boyfriend, Greyson Herr, including special moments with their puppies at the Puppies & Yoga in Washington, DC. Other snaps featured Olsen posing with her dad, sister, and skills development coach Rod Raines, while rocking the Washington jersey.

The snap ended with Olsen holding a box of cupcakes to celebrate her 22nd birthday.

"Life lately🩷," she wrote.

Olsen's former Iowa teammates, Kylie Feuerbach and Taylor Stremlow, joined other followers to show love to the Mystics rookie.

"Love it❤️," senior forward Feuerbach wrote.

"Love thissss," freshman guard Stremlow also wrote.

Iowa stars Kylie Feuerbach and Taylor Stremlow react to Lucy Olsen's IG photo dump. Image via @lucy3olsen

Olsen joined Iowa from Villanova for the 2024-25 season. During her lone season with the Hawkeyes, she led the team in scoring with 17.9 points and in assists with 5.1. She also helped the Hawkeyes finish the season with 23-11 overall and 10-8 in the Big Ten conference.

Lucy Olsen reflects on playing against Indiana's Caitlin Clark in WNBA

Lucy Olsen joined the Iowa women's basketball team last season as a successor to Caitlin Clark, who had gone on to the WNBA. Although her lone season with the Hawkeyes did not go as planned, she helped them reach the Big Ten conference tournament quarterfinals and earned a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Olsen was later drafted by the Washington Mystics as a second-round pick in the WNBA draft and made her season debut in Washington's 83-77 win over Indiana on May 29. While Olsen's time on the court was limited, Clark did not feature at all for the Fever due to injury. Following the game, Olsen spoke about the prospect of playing against her Iowa predecessor.

“Hopefully, we’ll be on the court at the same time. That’ll be fun,” Olsen said to The Inquirer. “But she’s a great player. Just seeing her out on the court, and watching her play, playing against her, it’ll be a really cool opportunity.”

The Collegeville native will have another opportunity to play against Clark as Washington will face Indiana twice this summer in Indianapolis and on Sept. 7 in Baltimore.

