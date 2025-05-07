Iowa's Kylie Feuerbach, Taylor Stremlow & more react to Jada Gyamfi and hurdler Natalie Harris stylish snaps on IG

Iowa women's basketball star, Kylie Feuerbach, and her teammates gushed over Jada Gyamfi's latest post on Instagram. The Hawkeyes are enjoying an off-season following the end of the 2024-25 campaign, which saw them finish 23-11 overall and 10-8 in the Big Ten.

On Wednesday, Gyamfi posted a series of photos, which showed her posing with fellow Iowa athlete and hurdler Natalie Harris, on Instagram. In the photos, Gyamfi rocked a strapless white gown, while Harris wore a shimmery off-shoulder neutral-colored dress.

"It’s giving hosts 🤟🏽🎤," the Iowa star wrote.

Her teammates Feuerbach, Taylor Stremlow and other Iowa players took to the comment section to hype the post.

"SLAYYYY HOSTSSSS," Feuerbach wrote.

"The best hostsss❤️❤️," freshman Stremlow wrote.

"Hottest hostesses I’ve ever seen," senior forward AJ Ediger commented.

"10/10 jokes," freshman Callie Levin also commented.

Kylie Feuerbach, Taylor Stremlow and other Iowa players hype Jada Gyamfi's IG post. Image via @jadagyamfi

Iowa to host UCF transfer Emely Rodriguez

Iowa women's basketball is set to UCF guard and forward Emely Rodriguez, according to Chad Leistikow of the Des Moines Register. Leistikow's news came after a prior report from Prep Girls Hoops' EJ Arocho that the Hawkeyes want the Dominican Republic native's commitment ahead of next season.

Iowa came off a fluctuating season, which saw the Hawkeyes fall short of expectations in the last campaign. With Lucy Olsen gone to the WNBA, Iowa is looking to reinforce the offensive roster ahead of next season. Coach Jan Jensen also confirmed looking for a new forward to add to the team.

“If we added some type of forward, just with our depth, that’d be great,” Jensen told Leistikow in a recent interview.

In her freshman year at UCF, Rodriguez averaged 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game. She also shot 40.9% from the field, 33.3% from 3-point range and 75.3% from the free-throw line.

Her best performance was against Iowa State on Feb. 25 where she scored a career-high 21 points. She also scored a double-double against Montana State and registered over five rebounds in 17 contests.

The 6-foot wing was named to the All-Big 12 Freshman Team. She will be visiting Iowa on May 12 before heading to Indiana on May 13.

