Iowa’s Lucy Olsen drops 2-word reaction for sister Lila Olsen’s high school achievement

Lila Olsen, the sister of Lucy Olsen, recently received several awards from the Spring-Ford High School volleyball team.

The young volleyball player shared a post celebrating her achievement on her Instagram page on Thursday, with the caption:

"vball gives the best friends"

In the post, she held a framed picture that said "Varsity Volleyball Leadership Award." She also received a certificate from the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association for her performance during the 2024 interscholastic season and also took some pictures with friends.

Following her post, Iowa star Lucy Olsen also celebrated with her sister by resharing her achievement and showing her support on her Instagram story, captioned:

"Cutie and tuff"

Lucy Olsen celebrates her sister's achievement (Credit: IG/@lucy3olsen)

This season, the Iowa Hawkeyes guard, despite the team's inconsistent performance in the Big Ten Conference, she has averaged 17.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 43.3 FG% per game, which shows her importance in the team's setup this season.

Lucy Olsen helps Iowa return to winning ways

Iowa v Oregon - Source: Getty

Lucy Olsen was pivotal in the Iowa Hawkeyes' 66-79 victory over the Michigan Wolverines on Thursday night at the Crisler Center. The Hawkeyes led the first two quarters 18-25, 14-24, lost momentum in the third quarter, 24-15, but were able to seal the win 10-15 in the fourth.

Olsen was at the top of her game. She scored the second-highest points for her team, with 20 points, three assists and five rebounds, behind Sydney Affolter, who had 24 points, three assists and 11 rebounds.

However, despite the victory, the Hawkeyes remain in 10th place in the Big Ten standings with a 19-9 overall record. Following their poor performance this season, they are currently out of the top 25 list in the 2025 AP ranking.

The Iowa Hawkeyes will now focus on their final game of the season against the Wisconsin Badgers at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday. A win will boost their morale as they head into March Madness.

