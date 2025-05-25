Iowa’s Sydney Affolter drops 2-word reaction for Kylie Feuerbach’s snap from Amsterdam

Former Iowa guard Sydney Affolter adored Kylie Feuerbach's Instagram post on Sunday. The two met in Amsterdam during the offseason. Feuerbach shared a photo of her smiling with Affolter and her friend Ally Killianis.

Ad

"Amsterdam!" Feuerbach wrote.

Ad

Trending

Affolter reacted to the snap with two words.

"My bestiesss🥰🥰," she wrote.

Sydney Affolter reacts to Kylie Feuerbach's IG post. Image via @kyliefeuerbach

Unlike Affolter, Feuerbach will return for her final collegiate basketball season. The former Iowa State star said she still had unfinished business at Hawkeye-Carver Arena. With just one year of eligibility left, Feuerbach plans to use it to the best of her ability.

Ad

“There’s a lot left for me,” Feuerbach said during Iowa's preparation for its NCAA women’s basketball first-round game with Murray State. “I would be dumb to not use my last year.”

Feuerbach joined Iowa after one year at Iowa State but missed the 2022-23 season due to a torn ACL.

Last season, she returned and became the only Hawkeye player to start all 32 games, averaging a career-best 6.7 points per game, and adding 2.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Ad

Sydney Affolter lands job at Iowa

Sydney Affolter will be a key member of the Iowa women's basketball team. She will be a graduate student employee with the team for the 2025-26 season.

“We are thrilled to have Sydney join our staff in this capacity,” Coach Jan Jensen said according to hawkeyesports.com. “Sydney has been a tremendous leader for our program, and I am excited to continue to utilize her skillset as she begins her coaching career. I know our Hawkeye fans will also love continuing to see Syd involved with our program.”

Ad

Affolter also expressed her gratitude for remaining a part of the women's basketball program and promised to continue supporting the team.

“I’m beyond excited to remain with a program that has given me so much,” Affolter said. “It’s an honor to give back and support this team in a new role. I can’t wait to get started. As always, Go Hawks!”

Affolter ended her four-year collegiate basketball career with the Hawkeyes in 2024-25, earning honorable mention All-Big Ten and being selected as Iowa’s Big Ten Sportsmanship Award recipient. Affolter will also be graduating with a bachelor’s degree in sport and recreation management.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nonyelum Ossai Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.



Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here