  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • Iowa’s Sydney Affolter drops 2-word reaction for Kylie Feuerbach’s snap from Amsterdam

Iowa’s Sydney Affolter drops 2-word reaction for Kylie Feuerbach’s snap from Amsterdam

By Nonyelum Ossai
Modified May 25, 2025 18:27 GMT
Syndication: Iowa City Press-Citizen - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Iowa City Press-Citizen (image credit: IMAGN)

Former Iowa guard Sydney Affolter adored Kylie Feuerbach's Instagram post on Sunday. The two met in Amsterdam during the offseason. Feuerbach shared a photo of her smiling with Affolter and her friend Ally Killianis.

Ad
"Amsterdam!" Feuerbach wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Affolter reacted to the snap with two words.

"My bestiesss🥰🥰," she wrote.
Sydney Affolter reacts to Kylie Feuerbach&#039;s IG post. Image via @kyliefeuerbach
Sydney Affolter reacts to Kylie Feuerbach's IG post. Image via @kyliefeuerbach

Unlike Affolter, Feuerbach will return for her final collegiate basketball season. The former Iowa State star said she still had unfinished business at Hawkeye-Carver Arena. With just one year of eligibility left, Feuerbach plans to use it to the best of her ability.

Ad
“There’s a lot left for me,” Feuerbach said during Iowa's preparation for its NCAA women’s basketball first-round game with Murray State. “I would be dumb to not use my last year.”

Feuerbach joined Iowa after one year at Iowa State but missed the 2022-23 season due to a torn ACL.

Last season, she returned and became the only Hawkeye player to start all 32 games, averaging a career-best 6.7 points per game, and adding 2.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Ad

Sydney Affolter lands job at Iowa

Sydney Affolter will be a key member of the Iowa women's basketball team. She will be a graduate student employee with the team for the 2025-26 season.

“We are thrilled to have Sydney join our staff in this capacity,” Coach Jan Jensen said according to hawkeyesports.com. “Sydney has been a tremendous leader for our program, and I am excited to continue to utilize her skillset as she begins her coaching career. I know our Hawkeye fans will also love continuing to see Syd involved with our program.”
Ad

Affolter also expressed her gratitude for remaining a part of the women's basketball program and promised to continue supporting the team.

“I’m beyond excited to remain with a program that has given me so much,” Affolter said. “It’s an honor to give back and support this team in a new role. I can’t wait to get started. As always, Go Hawks!”

Affolter ended her four-year collegiate basketball career with the Hawkeyes in 2024-25, earning honorable mention All-Big Ten and being selected as Iowa’s Big Ten Sportsmanship Award recipient. Affolter will also be graduating with a bachelor’s degree in sport and recreation management.

About the author
Nonyelum Ossai

Nonyelum Ossai

Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.

Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications