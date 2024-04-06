Iowa sophomore Hannah Stuelke had a stellar game against the UConn Huskies in the Final Four matchup. She registered 23 points, three rebounds, and one assist to lead the Hawkeyes to the national championship game.

For once, someone took the spotlight away from Clark but the record-breaking star took it right back during her postgame news conference, where she broke down what the Hawkeyes did right during the game.

The talented Stuelke had a hilarious reaction to the $3.2 million NIL-valued Clark's (as per On3) elaborate answer.

"She never leaves anything for me to say," Stuelke said.

Clark added her praise for the sophomore forward later during her news conference.

"I think Hannah's tremendous. I'm just super happy for Hannah. She's worked so hard to be in this moment," Clark said.

Hannah Stuelke helps Caitlin Clark shoulder the burden

Caitlin Clark has been the go-to scorer for the Iowa Hawkeyes virtually ever since she was a freshman.

While Clark has shone this season, she has had games where the help of her teammates has been crucial in getting Iowa to the stage that they have reached. Clark struggled with her shot-making against UConn and Hannah Stuelke took over.

During her postgame news conference, Clark pointed out the increased trust that she has in her teammates when teams double-team her, which creates opportunities for her teammates to influence the game.

"When I started driving, they threw two people at me. They were going to make me give up the ball. And I think that's one of the greatest ways our program has evolved over the course of me being here," Clark said.

"I used to feel like I had to do everything. Now, I have so much trust in my teammates and my teammates have so much trust in me."

Hannah Stuelke has been one of the teammates who has stepped up severally to bail out the Hawkeyes and against the UConn Huskies, she showed her class battling against center Aaliyah Edwards all night and coming out on top.

"She (Stuelke) played with an energy about herself [that] she really could go in there and dominate," Clark said.

"She goes toe-to-toe with Aaliyah Edwards, who in my mind is one of the best players in the country. It was physical with her. Guarded her well. Boxed her out. And she wasn't afraid to take it at her either, I thought."

With Catlin Clark departing for the WNBA, Hannah Stuelke has convincingly staked her claim as the next leader of the Iowa Hawkeyes.

