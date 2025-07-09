Iowa star Hannah Stuelke receives love from Lucy Olsen, Addie Deal, Taylor McCabe & others following successful AmeriCup

Iowa women's basketball star Hannah Stuelke was hyped by her teammates, both former and current, following a successful outing at the FIBA AmeriCup. Stuelke was part of Team USA, which won the tournament and booked their ticket for the 2026 World Cup.

On Tuesday, the Hawkeye junior posted a series of snaps from the games on Instagram to show gratitude for a time well spent with the team.

"Beyond Blessed❤️🤍💙," she wrote.

Stuelke's teammates took to the comment section to show her some love.

"So amazinnnnn," former Iowa teammate Lucy Olsen wrote

"BADDDIEEEE! 😍," freshman guard Callie Levin also wrote.

"🥹 so proud hanny," junior guard Taylor McCabe commented.

Hannah Stuelke's Iowa teammates show her love on IG. Image via @hannahstuelke

Here are more comments from Stuelke's teammates.

"So cool 🔥🔥," former teammate Addison O'Grady wrote.

"YES HANNAHHH," incoming freshman Addie Deal also wrote.

"Yay Hannah 😁😁😁😁," USA teammate and UCLA star Gianna Kneepkens commented.

Hannah Stuelke's teammates show her love on IG. Image via @hannahstuelke

Iowa HC Jan Jensen congratulates Hannah Stuelke for USA FIBA AmeriCup victory

Iowa women's basketball coach Jan Jensen joined the Hawkeye family to congratulate one of their own, Hannah Stuelke, who helped Team USA win the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup in Santiago, Chile.

Stuelke featured in the final game against Brazil, where Team USA clinched a hard-fought 92-84 victory to raise the title for the fifth time.

The Hawkeye senior forward recorded a tournament-high 22:38 minutes of action, scoring seven points from the bench. She also produced seven rebounds, two steals and one block.

Following the victory, Jensen took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate Stuelke for her successful outing in Chile.

"Wanna know what winning a gold medal in international competition looks like? Take a look at @StuelkeHannah know I’m her coach…but her defense tonight was incredible! Way to go, Hannah! we are all so proud of you & we can’t wait to see you and your 🥇Love ya!" Jensen wrote.

With the AmeriCup title secured, Stuelke will return to the USA to focus on her senior year with Iowa, alongside fellow senior returnee, Kylie Feuerbach. Now in her senior year, the Iowa native is expected to become one of the leaders.

