Iowa star Jada Gyamfi drops 2-word reaction on Fran McCaffrey’s son Jack’s “unwinding” on IG

By Nonyelum Ossai
Published Aug 05, 2025 16:54 GMT
Syndication: Iowa City Press-Citizen - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Iowa City Press-Citizen - Source: Imagn

Iowa women's basketball star Jada Gyamfi hyped incoming Butler freshman Jack McCaffery on social media. Jack, who is the youngest son of legendary Iowa men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery, posted a series of snaps on Instagram to show how he is unwinding ahead of next season.

The snaps, shared on Monday, featured McCaffery training at the Baylor facility, an outdoor basketball court and hanging out with friends.

"Unwind 🧤," he wrote.
Gyamfi joined other followers to react to the post in the comment section.

"Calm twin," the Iowa senior forward commented.
Jada Gyamfi hypes Jack McCaffery IG post. Image via @sniperj22
Jada Gyamfi hypes Jack McCaffery IG post. Image via @sniperj22

Before committing to Butler, McCaffery was selected as Iowa’s 2024-25 Gatorade State Player of the Year. He was also named to the First-Team All-State by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association after his senior year at Iowa West High School. McCaffery led West High School with 3.3 assists, 1.3 blocks and 7.3 rebounds per game in his senior campaign.

He becomes the third McCaffery to join the Bulldogs after his older brothers, Connor McCaffery and Patrick McCaffery. Connor spent his entire college basketball career at Iowa before picking up an appointment as a Butler assistant coach. Patrick finished his career with the Bulldogs last season, after transferring from the Hawkeyes.

Jada Gyamfi reveals Iowa's quirky team tradition

Iowa women's basketball star Jada Gyamfi revealed a team tradition that may come as a surprise to many Hawkeye fans. In the Hawkeyes' media availability following the team's summer practice in July, Gyamfi admitted to being the leader of a long-standing locker room tradition, which she inherited from former Hawkeyes guard Kate Martin.

The Hawkeye senior forward revealed that she pranked unsuspecting teammates by placing fake cockroaches in their locker room stalls, personal belongings and even throwing them following workouts.

"Okay, so I have fake cockroaches in my locker. They have been passed down for many years," Gyamfi said. "So Kate had them when I got here, and I took them from Kate when she left. So that's my go-to prank. Cockroach in your shoe.
"If you bring a backpack in, you might find a couple of fake cockroaches in there. Or sometimes, when everyone's really tired after weights or something, I'll just grab one and throw it and see if anyone notices. It's really funny."

Gyamfi also said she believed the tradition started with Martin and has been ongoing for the past eight years.

Nonyelum Ossai

Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field.

Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports.

