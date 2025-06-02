Jada Gyamfi could not hide her pride after seeing former Iowa teammate Kate Martin shine on the WNBA stage. The Iowa forward took to Instagram to celebrate Martin’s standout night for the Golden State Valkyries on Sunday.

Ad

On Monday, she reposted a clip of the guard’s performance in the game with the caption:

“Come on babyyyy.”

Iowa star Jada Gyamfi drops 3-word reaction to former teammate Kate Martin's latest WNBA achievement. Credit: IG/@jadagyamfi

Martin enjoyed her best game yet as a pro, dropping a career-high 14 points in Golden State’s 86-75 loss to Minnesota. She shot 4-for-8 from the field and added valuable energy off the bench, surpassing her previous best of 13 points, which she recorded as a rookie with the Las Vegas Aces against the LA Sparks.

Ad

Trending

Martin and Gyamfi shared the court for two seasons at Iowa, building a strong bond as teammates. Martin, a sixth-year leader and key contributor in the Hawkeyes’ run to the 2024 national championship game, left behind a legacy of grit and leadership.

During her time there, she played 163 games and started 139 of those, averaging 8.0 points, peaking during her final season with 13.1 points per game.

Gyamfi, meanwhile, remains a key depth option for the Hawkeyes after three seasons.

Ad

During the 2024-25 season, Gyamfi played 11 games for Jan Jensen’s squad, though she did not start any game, averaging 4.0 minutes and 1.7 points. Though they did not replicate their run to the title game, the Hawkeyes remained competitive in the Big Ten and showed flashes of long-term promise.

Seeing her former teammate shine at the professional level might have struck a chord with Gyamfi, and seeing Martin find her rhythm in the WNBA, the forward might be inspired to take the step up.

Ad

Jada Gyamfi shares photos of timeout with family

Gyamfi gave fans a glimpse into her personal life with a wholesome post on Instagram. On May 12, the Hawkeyes forward shared eight pictures from a relaxed restaurant outing with her family and close friends.

The snaps captured smiles, good food, and quality time away from the court. Gyamfi captioned the post:

“Sunday loves💐💐.”

She continues to enjoy her offseason ahead of the 2025-26 season, her final year of eligibility.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here