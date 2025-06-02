Iowa star Jada Gyamfi drops 3-word reaction to former teammate Kate Martin's latest WNBA achievement

Jada Gyamfi could not hide her pride after seeing former Iowa teammate Kate Martin shine on the WNBA stage. The Iowa forward took to Instagram to celebrate Martin’s standout night for the Golden State Valkyries on Sunday.
On Monday, she reposted a clip of the guard’s performance in the game with the caption:
“Come on babyyyy.”
Martin enjoyed her best game yet as a pro, dropping a career-high 14 points in Golden State’s 86-75 loss to Minnesota. She shot 4-for-8 from the field and added valuable energy off the bench, surpassing her previous best of 13 points, which she recorded as a rookie with the Las Vegas Aces against the LA Sparks.
Martin and Gyamfi shared the court for two seasons at Iowa, building a strong bond as teammates. Martin, a sixth-year leader and key contributor in the Hawkeyes’ run to the 2024 national championship game, left behind a legacy of grit and leadership.
During her time there, she played 163 games and started 139 of those, averaging 8.0 points, peaking during her final season with 13.1 points per game.
Gyamfi, meanwhile, remains a key depth option for the Hawkeyes after three seasons.
During the 2024-25 season, Gyamfi played 11 games for Jan Jensen’s squad, though she did not start any game, averaging 4.0 minutes and 1.7 points. Though they did not replicate their run to the title game, the Hawkeyes remained competitive in the Big Ten and showed flashes of long-term promise.
Seeing her former teammate shine at the professional level might have struck a chord with Gyamfi, and seeing Martin find her rhythm in the WNBA, the forward might be inspired to take the step up.
Jada Gyamfi shares photos of timeout with family
Gyamfi gave fans a glimpse into her personal life with a wholesome post on Instagram. On May 12, the Hawkeyes forward shared eight pictures from a relaxed restaurant outing with her family and close friends.
The snaps captured smiles, good food, and quality time away from the court. Gyamfi captioned the post:
“Sunday loves💐💐.”
She continues to enjoy her offseason ahead of the 2025-26 season, her final year of eligibility.
