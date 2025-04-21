Iowa star Kylie Feuerbach sends 2-word holiday greetings with an adorable picture of her pet dog

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Kylie Feuerbach is making full use of the holidays as she spends quality time with her pet dog to recharge herself.

Feuerbach posted a celebratory story on Instagram, sending her fans their Easter greetings while sharing an adorable picture of her dog, Tobi. She captioned her story:

"Happy Easter," with three heart emojis of different colours.

Kylie Feuerbach shares Easter wishes with her dog, Tobi (Image via Instagram/kyliefeuerbach)

The 23-year-old is spending a good time with Tobi, enjoying the holiday, and taking a moment to unwind and rejuvenate before getting back to work for the upcoming season.

The Illinois native is all set to return to the Iowa Hawkeyes for her sixth and final season. The senior guard will have added responsibility in the upcoming season after the Hawkeyes crashed out of the 2025 NCAA Tournament in the second round.

However, individually, Kylie Feuerbach showed growth in the game this season, with her metrics seeing considerable improvement from last season. She played a crucial role for the Hawkeyes in defense, as she was given the responsibility to disrupt the opponents' best player in almost every game.

Kylie Feuerbach will be a key piece for the Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2025-26 season

Kylie Feuerbach started in all 34 games for Iowa in the 2024-25 season. The guard worked hard as she averaged 25.5 minutes per game, finishing with 6.7 points, 2.3 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. The 23-year-old shot 38% from the field, 29.9% from beyond the arc and 75.5% from the charity stripe.

Syndication: The Oklahoman - Source: Imagn

Her numbers have seen exponential growth this season from the 2023-24 season when she only averaged 2.6 points, 0.8 assists and 1.3 rebounds per game. The recently concluded season was her best campaign, especially in terms of game time, since her freshman year with Iowa State.

Joining the Hawkeyes after one year with the Cyclones, Feuerbach was a bench piece in her first season before missing out on the 2022-23 season due to an ACL injury. However, she made a resounding comeback in the following year and now continues to be a key piece for Iowa.

The Iowa Hawkeyes finished eighth in the Big Ten Conference and also reached the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament, as they lost to Ohio State 60-59.

The Hawkeyes won the first round against Murray State 92-57 in the NCAA Tournament. But a defeat against the Oklahoma Sooners (96-62) ended their campaign.

