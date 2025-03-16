Iowa star Lucy Olsen drops 1-word reaction to teammate Jada Gyamfi's stunning IG snaps

Lucy Olsen hyped her Iowa Hawkeyes teammate, Jada Gyamfi, after she posted pictures on Instagram. On Monday, the junior forward wore leopard print pants and a black top, snapping mirror selfies from the restaurant, Bubba, in Des Moines, Iowa.

Ad

Gyamfi captioned the pictures with just emojis, writing:

"🐆🖤"

Ad

Trending

Lucy Olsen reacted to the photos in the comments, writing:

"Rawr."

Olsen's comment (Credit: Instagram/@jadagyamfi)

Olsen, Gyamfi and the Iowa Hawkeyes, wrapped up their first season without Caitlin Clark and Lisa Bluder last week, with a 59-60 loss to rivals Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal. This was a big change for the Hawkeyes, who won the title for the last three years straight.

Ad

Along with Clark, Iowa also lost Kate Martin, Gabbie Marshall and more, creating a huge gap in the roster. While Lucy Olsen joined in from Villanova and Hannah Steulke stepped up, it was still not enough as the Hawkeyes finished eighth in the Big Ten standings with a 10-8 record (22-10 overall)

Lucy Olsen looks back at her only year at Iowa

During her junior year with the Wildcats, Lucy Olsen was the third-highest scorer in the country, averaging 23.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists. Before she even played her first game at Iowa, Olsen had immense pressure, as she was taking over a team that made the NCAA Tournament finals last two years straight.

Ad

Looking back at her season with the Hawkeyes in an interview with Des Moines Register, Olsen said:

"Playing with new players, you have to learn their game as well and try to figure out what they like to do. They were trying to figure out their roles. So, we all were clashing a bit. New coach, she was figuring it out. There were just a lot of pieces that needed time to (sort) out."

Ad

However, the team figured its way up. While the Hawkeyes may not have replicated their victory from last season, it was still a sign that the team had good talent.

"Just super-proud of the team," Olsen said. "We’ve had a bunch of tough losses and we’ve just kept going, each game and each practice, we keep showing up."

"I only hoped I would get along with the team as well as I (did)," Olsen said. "The coaches are just as great. It all really worked out, and I got lucky. It’s definitely a second home. … I’m never going to forget it."

Lucy Olsen and the team will now await the Selection Sunday results to know their chances at the upcoming March Madness.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here