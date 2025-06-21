Iowa stars Kylie Feuerbach, Callie Levin & Taylor Stremlow react as freshman Addie Deal puts in the work ahead of debut

Iowa women's basketball recruit Addie Deal has been training ahead of the 2025-26 season. Deal joined the Hawkeyes in March 2024 and is expected to be an important part of Jan Jensen's roster.

On Friday, the Hawkeyes shared an Instagram video showing Deal training hard in the program's training facilities alongside her potential teammates. Deal could be seen making runs on the court and displaying her shooting abilities, including shooting perfect 3-pointers.

"Freshman year loading⏳⌛️⏳," the video was captioned.

Deal's Iowa teammates, Kylie Feuerbach, Callie Levin and Taylor Stremlow joined other followers to hype the incoming freshman.

"That’s my freaking girl @addie.deal ❤️" freshman Levin wrote.

"👀👀👀👀👀," freshman guard Stremlow wrote.

"Yeah it is!! 🤩🔥," Hawkeye senior Feuerbach also wrote.

Callie Levin, Taylor Stremlow and Kylie Feuerbach hype incoming Iowa freshman Addie Deal on IG. Image via @iowawbb

Deal is the first Californian to join the Iowa roster since 2001. She was one of 24 girls nationally to be selected to the 2025 McDonald's All-American teams. Deal was also part of the McDonald's West Girls team that defeated the McDonald's East Girls squad, 104-82.

The 6-foot point guard is also a part of the Iowa signees, including four-star post Layla Hays from Wasilla High School in Alaska and four-star guard Journey Houston from Davenport North in Iowa.

Deal is ranked the No. 18 player in the nation, according to ESPN.

Addie Deal reveals when she wanted to play for Iowa

Addie Deal knew she would play for the Hawkeyes long before she officially made her commitment. The Mater Dei High School product recalled having this conviction on a couch as she recovered from a season-ending injury.

On Dec. 21, 2023, Deal was going for a steal from behind when she stepped on a player’s ankle and injured hers during the Nike Tournament of Champions in Arizona. She sustained a grade-three ankle sprain with ligament damage, ending her junior season with Mater Dei.

While sidelined, Deal watched Caitlin Clark and Iowa, noting the team's fast-paced play, which made her fall in love with the Hawkeyes.

“Honestly during that injury period was when I made my decision that I wanted to go to the University of Iowa,” Deal told Hawkeye Central in Nov 2024. “That’s where I saw myself.”

Deal committed her collegiate basketball future to Iowa despite interests from major programs like USC, UCLA, Stanford and LSU.

