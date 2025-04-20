Iowa State commit Jada Williams drops 4-word reaction as Texas transfer Jordana Codio poses in Arizona jersey

Former Arizona women's basketball guard Jada Williams expressed support for Jordana Codio on Instagram. Codio announced her commitment to the Wildcats ahead of the 2025-26 season.

The junior guard entered the transfer portal after helping the Texas Longhorns in their impressive run during this past season.

On Saturday, Codio posted a series of snaps, featuring her in the Arizona jersey.

"🐻⬇️??? #notcommitted," she wrote.

Williams, who also committed to Iowa State, joined other followers to show love to the incoming Wildcats guard.

"The switch up goes," she wrote.

Iowa State commit Jada Williams reacts to Jordana Codio's commitment to Arizona on IG. Image via @jordanacodio

Codio joined Texas as the No. 67 overall recruit and No. 11 overall guard in the Class of 2022. However, the Florida native struggled in her freshman season due to injuries. In her sophomore year, she played in 15 games. As a junior, she played in 24 games and averaged 1.4 points per game.

Codio, who has two years of eligibility left, was the first Texas women's basketball player to enter the transfer portal shortly after the 2024-25 campaign. The Longhorns won a record 35 games and lost four, with three of the losses coming from the SEC champions, South Carolina.

Jada Williams commits to Iowa State

While Jordana Codio made her commitment to Arizona from Texas, Jada Williams opted to leave the Wildcats for the Iowa State Cyclones. Williams announced she was entering the transfer portal at the end of March.

On Wednesday, April 2, she announced her commitment to the Cyclones.

Williams, a native of Kansas City, is a former five-star recruit and star point guard for Arizona in the last two seasons. The 5-foot-8 guard is also a member of the Pac-12 All-Freshmen team in 2024, averaging 9.5 points and 2.4 assists per game as a freshman.

As a sophomore, Williams led the Wildcats in scoring (12.7 points per game), total minutes (916) and assists (2.9).

In her two seasons with Arizona, Williams averaged 11 points, 2.6 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 63 games, including 58 starts. She is expected to team up with Cyclones star Addy Brown, whom she knew as they had played against each other for years.

The duo and Cyclones star Audi Crooks will lead the charge as Arizona prepares to reclaim the Big 12 Tournament title and go all the way in the women's NCAA Tournament.

