Iowa State's Audi Crooks drops 3-word reaction as Arizona transfer Jada Williams announces Cyclones move

Standout guard Jada Williams entered the transfer portal from the Arizona Wildcats on March 24 and was one of the most coveted players. Williams averaged 12.7 points on 37.1% shooting from the floor and 29.2% shooting from beyond the arc. She also averaged 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

After visiting the Iowa Hawkeyes campus Friday, on Tuesday, she posted images on Instagram wearing the Iowa State Cyclones uniform indicating where her commitment has been secured.

She captioned the image:

Cyclones star Audi Crooks reacted to the news of Jada Williams committing to the program with a three-word comment on her Instagram post.

"Album coming soon," Audi Crooks wrote.

Audi Crooks' IG comment

Jada Williams was an Arizona standout

Jada Williams was one of the most highly recruited prospects in the class of 2023 from La Jolla Country Day School, where she was named a McDonald's All-American and was ranked No. 21 in the nation overall by ESPN.

She committed to the UCLA Bruins before flipping her commitment to the Arizona Wildcats over offers from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Duke Blue Devils.

In two years playing for the Wildcats, Williams has started 58 of the 64 games that she has played for Arizona. She was named to the 2024 All-Pac-12 Freshman Team.

She was the Wildcats' standout player this past season leading the team in scoring (12.7 points per game) and her 86.2% free-throw efficiency (75-of-87) was the second-best in the Big 12.

Williams announced her Wildcats departure on X immediately after Arizona lost 71-69 to the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks in the Women's Basketball Invitational Tournament on March 20.

“After careful consideration, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal and continue my journey at a different school," Williams wrote. "I am excited to see what God has in store for me!

"I’m forever grateful for the opportunity to play for the UofA and I appreciate all the love and support Tucson has shown me over the past two years.”

Williams started a migration of Arizona players after the invitational tournament loss when she entered the transfer portal. She was immediately followed by four key Wildcats players including Skylar Jones, Breya Cunningham, Jorynn Ross and Katarina Knezevic.

Jada Williams is a popular figure in college basketball circles due to her well-edited videos from games and her stylish wardrobe and has also built up a huge following on Instagram where she has 622,000 followers.

