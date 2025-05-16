Iowa State transfer guard Jada Williams is hyped about Arizona forward and former teammate, Erin Tack's record-breaking throw. The 6-feet-1 hooper, who also throws the javelin, has just broken the program record at the Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships with a 54.37 meters throw.

Tack represents the Wildcats both on the court as a basketball player and on the field in javelin. While the basketball season is on break, the sophomore forward is representing Arizona at the Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Her javelin throw travelled 54.37m (178-4), which broke the program record, and also placed her second on the points board.

Former Arizona guard Williams was impressed with this feat. She celebrated Tack's achievement by posting about her throw on her Instagram stories.

“The goattttttt,” she wrote in the inscribed caption.

Iowa State’s Jada Williams drops 2-word reaction to hype up Arizona star Erin Tack’s impressive program record. IG/@cbg.jada24

Tack and Williams were teammates at Arizona for two seasons before the latter left the Wildcats this offseason.

Tack attended Kelso Senior High School in Kelso, Washington, and was the top-ranked javelin thrower in her state. She was simultaneously a part of the girls' basketball team.

She joined Arizona as a javelin thrower, and once posted a personal best throw of 45.13m (148-1) at the Desert Heat Classic, which broke the Arizona freshman record (new javelin) in 2023.

However, during a gym session, a performance coach saw her athletic frame, and believed it could be transferable to the basketball court. She joined the basketball team in December of 2023, and was put on scholarship. But she did not appear in any game in the 2023-24 season.

Tack had broken her hand while playing basketball in high school. In college, she tore her ACL while playing the sport, which lead to her missing an entire year.

She returned and played 13 games in the 2024-25 season as a junior, recording a career-high 10 points in just over 12 minutes at Chicago State.

Jada Williams will represent Iowa State next season

Williams was at Arizona for two seasons. She became a key member in 2024-25 for the team, starting 30 games and posting 12.7 points per game to lead the Wildcats in scoring.

In her sophomore year, she posted 23 double-digit scoring games, with three of those being 20-plus-point performances.

However, she entered the transfer portal this offseason, and has committed to Iowa State for the 2025-26 season.

