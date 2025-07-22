Iowa State’s Jada Williams drops 2-word reaction for snap with renowned makeup artist at WNBA All-Star game 

Iowa State Cyclones' Jada Williams reshared a snap posted by renowned makeup artist Daniiuke on her Instagram account. She posted a carousel of pictures from the WNBA All-Star Skills Challenge game, featuring Williams, digital creator Aliyah Funschelle, internet personality Hannah O'Flynn, Washington Mystics forward Kiki Iriafen and more. Williams reshared a picture of the two of them on her IG story with a two-word caption that read: &quot;Myyy dawggggg.&quot;Iowa State’s Jada Williams' IG story (Image via Instagram @daniiuke)Here's the original post by Daniiuke: &quot;Tastemakers #WNBAALLSTAR2025 Skills Challenge.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNew York Liberty's Natasha Cloud won the Kia WNBA Skills Challenge, while her teammate Sabrina Ionescu won the WNBA STARRY 3-Point Contest.Jada Williams also posted a picture with USC Trojans star JuJu Watkins and Texas Longhorns forward Madison Booker on her Instagram story as the trio touched down in Indiana. &quot;Omggggg full circle moment,&quot; she captioned her Instagram story.Jada Williams with Caitlin Clark and JuJu Watkins as the stars arrive in Indiana for WNBA All-Star weekend (Image via Instagram @cbg.jada24)After playing for the Arizona Wildcats for two seasons, Jada Williams will enter her junior year at Iowa State. Last season, she averaged 12.7 points on 37.1% shooting, including 29.2% from behind the arc. She also registered 3.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.1 blocks in 30.5 mpg in 30 games. One of her best games came in the 67-58 loss against the Utah Utes on Feb. 1, when she recorded 25 points, seven rebounds, three assists and five steals in 38 minutes. The 5-foot-8 guard went 9-for-20, including 2-for-8 from the 3-point line and 5-for-6 from the charity stripe. Jada Williams gives her prediction for Iowa State next season Jada Williams appeared in a video posted on Instagram by The Daily W's on Monday. She talked about her transfer and predicted the Cyclones' run next season. &quot;I'm super excited man, people don't really know how good we're gonna be, so I'm just ready to wake everybody up, remind them who I am,&quot; Williams said. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;Elite 8 at least, stay tuned, y'all tap in, Iowa State is really them,&quot; she added, when asked how far Iowa State could go. Notably, the Cyclones have not yet signed anyone from the Class of 2025. How do you think Jada Williams and the Iowa State Cyclones will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.