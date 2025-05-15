Iowa State’s Jada Williams drops 3-word reaction after intense workout session

Iowa State star Jada Williams gave fans a sneak peek of how she prepares for next season. Williams, who transferred to the Cyclones from Arizona, shared a video of an intense workout session at a gym on Thursday.

The video, posted on her Instagram story, showed Williams doing leg workouts and weightlifting as she prepared for her debut season with Iowa State.

"Break out yearrrrr," she captioned the video.

Iowa State's Jada Williams shares workout post on IG story. Image via @cbg.jada24

Williams joined Iowa State last month after spending two years at Arizona. She started in 30 games for Arizona last season and averaged 12.7 points per game.

"We are so excited to add Jada to the Cyclone women's basketball family," Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly said. "Jada's passion for the game, combined with an outstanding skill set fits our team perfectly. Our goal in the portal was to add a special player and person at the guard spot, and we feel we did exactly that in Jada."

Williams is expected to team up with fellow Kansas native and Cyclones star Addy Brown, whom she has played with and against for years.

Jada Williams reveals her goal for Iowa State

Jada Williams expressed her readiness to take her new team, Iowa State, to the next level next season.

"Our goal is to win a national championship next year," Williams said last month (h/t The Des Moines Register). "So, we're about to start putting in work in the next couple of months and get to it.

"I think that's a realistic goal for us. And definitely Sweet 16, Elite Eight, Final Four is definitely something that we believe we can do, that we're super passionate about. I think we've talked about it a lot, me Addy and Audi."

Iowa State endured a difficult season during their 2024-25 campaign but managed to make it to the NCAA Tournament. However, the Cyclones were eliminated in the first round after an 80-74 defeat to the Michigan Wolverines.

Williams, a former five-star recruit and McDonald's All-American, is expected to be the perfect replacement for Emily Ryan, one of the most successful point guards in Iowa State history.

