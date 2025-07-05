Iowa State's Jada Williams shares 2-word reaction to Aziaha James' historic performance vs

Iowa State transfer guard Jada Williams was hyped about Aziaha James' historic performance in the Dallas Wings’ 98-89 victory over the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday. James recorded 28 points, six rebounds and six assists in 38 minutes for the Wings. On Saturday, Williams reposted a video of the guard’s performance on Instagram Story.

“You harddddd," Williams captioned the story.

Following this performance, James became just the third rookie in Wings history to have a 25+ points, 5+ rebounds, and 5+ assists game, showing how much of a great night it was.

Former UConn star Paige Bueckers also produced 23 points, four rebounds and five assists, stepping up alongside James in the absence of Arike Ogunbowale and DiJonai Carrington, who are both sidelined.

“We faced a lot of adversity this week,” James said, addressing the absences. “But we never gave up on ourselves. We stayed together, stayed composed, and did what we had to do tonight.”

James also highlighted the key factor that helped her produce such a top-class performance.

“This league is fast-paced,” James said. “One of the things I’ve been working on is patience. I feel like I was patient tonight, allowed my shots to come to me, and just took the right ones.”

Bueckers also applauded James’ performance after the game, calling it the “Aziaha James game.”

“This was the Aziaha James game,” Bueckers said. “She set the tone for us early and never let up. Her confidence is contagious.”

Jada Williams would hope to one day produce such a stellar display when she steps up to the WNBA. The point guard, who spent her first two college seasons at Arizona, entered the transfer portal this year and has committed to Iowa State.

Iowa State secures the signing of former Arizona guard Jada Williams

Jada Williams entered the portal at the end of March, and the likes of Iowa State, Iowa, Baylor, and TCU were among the programs that showed interest. However, the point guard went ahead to commit as a Cyclone.

Williams has averaged 11 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game in her college career while shooting 36.2%.

The point guard replaces senior guard Emily Ryan, who graduated after spending five years with the Cyclones.

