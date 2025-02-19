  • home icon
  • Iowa State vs. Colorado: Player Stats and Box Score for February 18, 2025 2024-25 College Basketball Season

By Joe Cox
Modified Feb 19, 2025 03:17 GMT
Iowa State star Tamin Lipsey led T.J. Otzelberger
Iowa State star Tamin Lipsey led T.J. Otzelberger's squad to victory over Colorado. (Photo Credits: IMAGN)

No. 8 Iowa State rolled to an easy home victory over unranked Colorado. The Cyclones improved to 21-5 and 11-4 in Big 12 play with the 79-65 victory. Colorado fell to 10-16 and 1-14 in league action.

Colorado scored the game's first basket and never led again. Iowa State led 45-28 by halftime and was never challenged in the game's second half.

Iowa State vs. Colorado Player Stats and Box Score

Iowa State

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMIN
D. Jackson1331021521
J. Jefferson1274201424
T. Lipsey1253202032
K. Gilbert515306127
M. Momcilovic1330000331
N. Heise1142202121
D. Watson00000001
C. Jones733000322
K. Fish00000101
C. Kelderman 00000001
N. Indrusaitis00000001
JT Rock00000001
B. Chafield631001316
Colorado

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMIN
J. Hammond III932104130
S. Rancik410001517
B. Dak2041202426
A. Jakimovski1041103124
E. Malone201100417
RJ Smith022021420
T. Baskin02001006
J. Ruffin620001017
F. Kossaras352101215
H. Carrington1130000117
A. Diop021000311
Iowa State vs. Colorado Game Summary

The Buffs opened the game with a pair of Bangot Dak free throws, but never led again. Iowa State scored the next 10 points, in a preview of the game to come.

The balanced Cyclones were led by center Dishon Jackson's 13 points and 13 more from forward Milan Momcilovic. Star guard Tamin Lipsey tallied a dozen points of his own, including eight in the second half. Josh Jefferson had 12 points and even boards. Nate Heise added 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers off the bench. The Cyclones shot 59 percent in the game's first half to take control early.

Colorado was led by Dak, who had 20 points. Forward Andrej Jakimovski chipped in 10 points and Harrison Carrington added 11 more points off the bench. The Buffs are stuck in the cellar of the Big 12 and have virtually no postseason shot at this point.

On Saturday, Iowa State will travel to No. 5 Houston for a top ten showdown with massive conference repurcussions. Houston sits atop the league standings, but it's a tight grouping with the Cougars, Iowa State, Arizona and Texas Tech.

Colorado will host Baylor on Saturday. The Bears are on the NCAA Tournament bubble and will have much more on the line than the Buffs on Saturday.

Edited by Joe Cox
