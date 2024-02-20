Iowa State vs. Houston Player Stats and Box Score, February 19, 2024 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones visited the No. 2 Houston Cougars on Monday in a conference matchup that marked the 13th game of Big 12 play for both teams. The Cyclones entered the game with a 20-5 record, having won their past four games and seven of their past eight.

Meanwhile, the Cougars were 22-3 and had won their past three games and eight of their past nine. Notably, Iowa State defeated Houston, 57-53 earlier in the season.

Both teams are seemingly locked to reach the NCAA Tournament, however, each program entered the matchup with a No. 1 seed still in reach. The teams were both 9-3 in Big 12 play, tied for the conference lead. While the Big 12 Tournament will have a much greater impact on postseason seeding, the two programs were looking to improve their resume with a big conference win.

The Cougars jumped out to an early, 17-4 lead at the midway point of the first half as they came out with a tremendous effort on the defensive end. The Cyclones did not go away easy, however, as they were able to cut the lead to five by halftime, heading to the locker room down, 28-23.

While they did not go down without a fight, cutting the lead to as little as three points, Iowa State was never able to recover from the early hole that they put themselves in. Despite keeping things close throughout, the Cyclones wound up falling by a final score, 73-65.

They dropped to 20-6 and 9-4 in Big 12 play, falling to second in the conference. The Cougars improved to 23-3 and 10-3 in conference play, taking sole possession of top spot in the Big 12 standings.

Iowa State vs. Houston Player Stats and Box Score

Iowa State Cyclones

The Iowa State Cyclones had three players finish in double figures, led by Keshon Gilbert, who is also their leading scorer on the season. He finished with 17 points, four rebounds and five assists while shooting 6-of-10 from the field and 3-of-4 from 3-point range.

As a team the Cyclones shot 42% from the field, 53% from 3-point range and 67% from the free-throw line, however, they turned the ball over 15 times.

Player MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3PT FT TO PF Tamin Lipsey 34 4 3 4 1 0 1-8 0-1 2-3 6 2 Keshon Gilbert 32 17 4 5 0 0 6-10 3-4 2-5 4 4 Milan Momcilovic 31 9 5 2 0 0 3-9 0-3 3-3 0 2 Tre King 26 13 8 0 2 0 5-8 3-3 0-0 2 4 Robert Jones 25 7 3 3 2 1 3-6 0-0 1-2 2 4 Curtis Jones 29 13 3 2 0 0 4-10 3-5 2-2 0 1 Hason Ward 13 2 4 0 0 1 1-3 0-0 0-0 0 2 Demarion Watson 6 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0 Jackson Paveletzke 4 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 0 2

Houston Cougars

The Houston Cougars had just two players finish in double figures, led by Jamal Shead, who finished with 26 points, four rebounds, six assists and three steals while shooting 6-of-10 from the field, 2-of-3 from 3-point range and 12-of-13 from the free-throw line.

Leading scorer LJ Cryer finished with just eight points in 32 minutes, shooting 2-of-10 from the field. As a team, the Cougars shot 42% from the field, 29% from 3-point range and 75% from the free-throw line while turning the ball over eight times.

Player MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3PT FT TO PF Jamal Shead 38 26 4 6 3 0 6-10 2-3 12-13 2 2 LJ Cryer 32 8 1 1 1 0 2-10 2-9 2-2 2 5 Emanuel Sharp 30 20 1 0 4 0 5-13 2-7 8-9 0 2 Ja'Vier Francis 27 4 7 1 1 1 2-3 0-0 0-4 1 2 J'Wan Roberts 27 6 6 2 1 0 3-5 0-0 0-0 1 5 Mylik Wilson 19 7 6 1 1 2 3-4 1-2 0-2 1 0 Joseph Tugler 11 0 2 0 1 0 0-3 0-1 0-0 1 1 Ramon Walker 9 2 1 0 1 0 0-1 0-1 2-2 0 0 Damian Dunn 7 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 0 1