Iowa vs. Michigan basketball injury report, February 15: Latest on Caitlin Clark, Laila Phelia, and more

Caitlin Clark appears set to break the women's college basketball scoring record on Thursday. She will enter the No.4-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes' matchup with the Michigan Wolverines with 3,520 career points, just eight points shy of Kelsey Plum's record.

Clark will be available. She's averaging 32.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 47.3%, including 39.3% from 3-point range, from the field and 85.0% from the free-throw line. Furthermore, the No. 4 Hawkeyes (22-2, 11-2 Big Ten) will be at full strength for what is setting up to be a historic night.

Wolverines' leading scorer Laila Phelia will return after missing their 86-58 victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday. She is averaging 16.1 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 1.4 apg and 1.4 spg, while shooting 40.2%, including 34.5% from 3-point range. The junior guard will likely be tasked with guarding Clark.

Michigan (16-9, 7-6) will be without reserve Taylor Williams. The senior forward averages 4.3 ppg and 3.3 rpg while shooting 45.1%.

What have Caitlin Clark and Lisa Bluder said about her upcoming achievement?

Caitlin Clark will likely break the women's college basketball scoring record on Thursday as she is just eight points away. The Iowa Hawkeyes senior guard has never scored less than eight points, which came in the 10th game of her freshman season, in her career.

Clark discussed her upcoming achievement in a news conference on Wednesday:

"I hope they don’t stop the game. We can’t be wasting timeouts on that, come on, now. I’m not anxious about it really at all. I’m just really excited. It’s going to be a special night."

Lisa Bluder, who has served as Clark's coach throughout her career, also discussed the moment in a separate news conference on Wednesday:

"It’s pretty exciting. It should be a historic day tomorrow. I guess eight points is what we’re looking at for this record. Obviously, she’s going to just blast it out of the water. It’s going to be fun to see how many points she adds on to that."

Caitlin Clark, who has earned All-American honors in each of her first three seasons, appears set to do so again in 2023-24. Furthermore, she could become just the 10th player in women's college basketball history to be named Player of the Year twice.