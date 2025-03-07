Iowa vs. Michigan State women's basketball: Player stats and box score, March 6, 2025, 2024-25 college basketball season

Iowa delivered a Big Ten conference upset over No. 24 Michigan State to survive for a quarterfinal matchup with Ohio State on Friday. The Spartans (21-9) will undoubtedly be in the NCAA Tournament, but likely lost any hopes of hosting an NCAA regional. Iowa's (22-9) second win in two days set the table for another big game for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa vs. Michigan State Player Stats and Box Score

Iowa

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN T. McCabe 12 1 2 1 0 1 0 35 S. Affolter 6 2 2 2 0 4 2 36 K. Feuerbach 9 3 3 3 1 2 1 36 L. Olsen 21 5 9 4 0 2 3 32 H. Stuelke 12 10 1 4 2 3 4 22 T. Stremlow 0 3 1 0 0 3 0 5 A. Heiden 11 4 0 2 0 0 2 12 A. Guyton 0 1 2 0 1 0 0 10 A. O'Grady 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 T. Mallegni 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1

Michigan State

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN J. Simmons 5 2 5 1 0 5 3 23 T. Hallock 7 3 2 4 0 3 0 24 J. Tate 9 4 2 2 1 4 3 30 G. VanSlooten 12 10 2 1 1 3 2 31 J. Ayrault 17 3 1 0 2 3 2 31 E. Shumate 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 11 I. Sotelo 11 4 3 1 0 3 2 23 N. Hampton 0 1 2 2 0 3 3 25

Iowa vs. Michigan State Game Summary

Michigan State played well early, opening up a six-point lead and claiming a 16-12 advantage after the first quarter. But Iowa then went on a 16-0 run in the second quarter to claim a 28-16 edge on a Syndey Affolter layup with 3:39 to play in the first half. Iowa led 32-25 at halftime.

Michigan State claimed the lead for much of the third quarter, but Iowa scored the last eight points of the third quarter to stake a 54-48 advantage on a pair of Lucy Olsen free throws. The Spartans never got closer than three points after that and Iowa ended the game on a 10-2 run.

Lucy Olsen led Iowa to victory with 21 points and nine assists. Taylor McCabe and Hannah Stuelke each added a dozen points, with Stuelke adding 10 rebounds. Ava Heiden chipped in 11 points off the bench.

Julia Eyrault led the Spartans with 17 points, including three 3-pointers. Grace VanSlooten added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Ines Sotolo chipped in 11 more points for the Spartans.

Iowa will continue its run by facing No. 3 seed and national No. 13 Ohio State on Friday. Michigan State will awaiting its next action in the NCAA Tournament selection.

