Iowa vs. Nebraska: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Payton Sandfort

Iowa relied on the Sandfort brothers to end the regular season with an 83-68 win at Nebraska. With the win, Iowa (16-15, 7-13 Big Ten) makes the Big Ten Tournament field. Meanwhile, with the loss, Nebraska (17-14, 7-13) falls out of the Big Ten Tournament field. For a team hoping for an NCAA Tournament bid, the loss is brutal.

Iowa vs. Nebraska Box Scores

Iowa

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN D, Thelwell 6 2 3 0 0 0 0 17 J. Dix 15 4 4 0 0 0 3 36 S. Traore 0 2 1 1 0 1 2 15 L. Dembele 6 4 0 1 1 1 1 22 Pa. Sandfort 22 8 2 2 1 1 3 35 E. Brauns 6 4 1 1 0 0 2 18 B. Harding 12 3 4 0 0 1 2 23 C. Kingsbury 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Pr. Sandfort 16 11 3 0 0 0 2 30

Nebraska

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN S. Hoiberg 12 1 1 0 0 0 5 31 B. Williams 7 4 2 1 1 1 2 38 J. Gary 24 7 1 0 0 0 5 28 B. Buyuktuncel 8 7 3 0 0 1 2 25 R. Worster 3 7 5 1 0 0 3 28 C. Essegian 2 4 1 0 1 1 0 25 A. Ulis 4 0 0 1 0 1 0 7 J. Grace 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 G. Griffiths 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 A. Morgan 8 5 0 0 0 1 1 15 C. Jacobsen 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0

Iowa vs. Nebraska Game Summary

Nebraska jumped out to an early 9-2 lead on a Sam Hoiberg 3-pointer. Iowa pulled ahead on three straight 3-pointers to grab a 21-18 advantage. The Hawkeyes ended up pulling out a 40-35 advantage at intermission. Payton and Pryce Sandford combined for 21 points in the first half for Iowa.

Nebraska pulled within 47-45 on a Juwan Gary layup with 16:05 to play. But Iowa then reeled off a 7-0 run to pull away. After that run, Nebraska never pulled closer than seven points for the remainder of the game. Nebraska lost its last five games of the regular season, with three of the losses being one-possession losses.

The Sandfort brothers were instrumental to the Iowa win. Payton finished with 22 points and eight boards. Pryce added 16 points and 11 rebounds. Josh Dix added 15 points while Brock Harding contributed 12 points, including three 3-pointers.

Juwan Gary tallied 24 points and seven rebounds in his final home game for Nebraska. Sam Hoiberg tallied a dozen points in the loss.

The outcome of the game left both teams in a group of Big Ten teams finishing the season at 7-13 in conference play (at least four, with two more potentially added). While the exact seeding of the Big Ten Tournament is not yet clear, Iowa will be within the field, while Nebraska will be the final team out of the Tournament.

