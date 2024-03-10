Iowa vs Nebraska women's basketball injury report, Mar. 10: Latest on Caitlin Clark, Molly Davis and more 

Injuries may be a signifiance issue as Iowa and Nebraska battle for the Big Ten Tournament women's basketball championship on Sunday.

The Hawkeyes (28-4, 17-3) are NCAA Tournament bound, with star Caitlyn Clark preparing for her final tournament. Nebraska (22-10, 14-7) was likely headed to the NIT, but with an impressive run, it's making an NCAA Tournament statement.

However, late in the basketball season, injuries can always be significant. Here's the latest on the medical report for both teams.

Iowa vs Nebraska women's basketball injuries

Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke rolled an ankle in the Big Ten semifinal.

Hannah Stuelke, Iowa

Iowa forward Stuelke (14.3 points, 6.7 rebounds per game) had a memorable semifinal.

She shot 7-for-7 but left the game after rolling her ankle. Fortunately for Iowa, Steulke says that she's fine. In postgame interviews, the Hawkeye standout confirmed that she was okay and would be ready to go against Nebraska.

Molly Davis, Iowa

Molly Davis is not as fortunate. The starting senior guard (6.1 ppg, 3.1 apg) suffered a knee injury against Ohio State on Mar. 3.

Davis hasn't yet been able to return to the court. While hopes are still high that she will be able to make a postseason return, she remains unlikely to play the league final against Nebraska.

Caitlin Clark, Iowa

In her fourth season of logging 34+ minutes per game, Clark is doing fine. A player who averages 6.8 free throw attempts per game undoubtedly has her fair share of basketball bumps and bruises, but it's nothing Clark hasn't dealt with before. She should be in the lineup against Nebraska.

Darian White, Nebraska

White (6.8 ppg, 3.6 rpg) has battled a leg injury that caused her to miss a game on Feb. 6.

She returned but aggravated the injury in practice on Feb. 23 and played only in a brief cameo on Senior Day the next day. White is battling on, but a watchful eye on the leg is justified.

Allison Weidner, Nebraska

The Huskers guard suffered a right leg injury in practice just before the season began. She has not played and will redshirt this year. Weidner had averaged 10.2 ppg and 6.2 rpg last season for Nebraska.

Jaz Shelley, Nebraska

Shelley suffered an early-season leg injury that limited her to three minutes against Alcorn State. But she has healed now and should be good to go for the remainder of the season.

