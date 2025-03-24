Iowa vs. Oklahoma Women's basketball box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Skylar Vann

No. 3 seed Oklahoma had no difficulty with No. 6 seed Iowa, dispensing with the Hawkeyes easily, 96-62. Oklahoma now moves on to the Spokane regionals, where the Sooners will face the winner of No. 2 seed UConn and No. 10 seed South Dakota State.

Iowa vs. Oklahoma Box Score

Iowa

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF H. Stuelke 10 4 2 0 1 5 2 S. Affolter 0 9 5 1 0 1 3 T. McCabe 3 0 1 0 0 1 0 K. Feuerbach 14 6 0 1 0 4 2 L. Olsen 20 5 2 2 0 6 4 J. Gyamfi 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 AJ Ediger 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 A. O'Grady 4 1 1 0 0 0 3 A. Heiden 4 0 0 1 0 1 3 C. Levin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 A. Guyton 0 2 0 0 0 2 2 T. Stremlow 3 1 4 0 1 0 0

Oklahoma

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF S. Williams 13 9 4 1 2 1 0 S. Vann 17 6 4 2 0 1 3 R. Beers 11 13 0 2 4 4 2 R. Scott 6 5 3 1 0 1 2 P. Verhulst 16 7 3 1 0 2 2 C. Smith 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 K. Johnson 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 L. Scott 11 7 1 2 0 3 3 L. Allen 2 0 0 1 0 0 1 B. Culliton 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 Z. Vann 10 2 3 2 0 1 1 L. Keys 0 4 4 1 0 0 0 N. Tot 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 A. Joens 3 1 0 0 0 0 0

Iowa vs. Oklahoma Game Summary

Iowa jumped out to an early lead, taking a 10-4 advantage on a Hannah Stuelke layup with 6:51 to play in the opening quarter. Oklahoma didn't flinch, finishing the quarter on a 16-1 run to grab a 20-11 edge. A trio of layups in the last 1:20 of the quarter let the Sooners pull away.

The second quarter ended up being much more competitive. Oklahoma pushed the lead as high as 14, but Iowa battled back and kept the score close, pulling within 38-27 at halftime.

Stuelke made a layup to open the second half and pull Iowa within nine points, but Oklahoma then pulled away cleanly in the third period. From a 51-36 lead, Oklahoma finished the quarter on a 17-7 run to firmly take control. Oklahoma pushed the lead out even further in the fourth quarter.

Oklahoma outrebounded Iowa 64-33. The Sooner also connected on 11 of 34 3-point tries (32%), while Iowa made 10-for-25 (40%), but also committed 20 turnovers.

Oklahoma was led by 17 points and six boards by Skylar Vann, who made three 3-pointers. Payton Verhulst chipped in 16 points and seven rebounds. Sahara Williams tallied 13 points and nine boards. Reagan Beers posted a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds. Liz Scott added 11 points and seven rebounds and Zya Vann tallied 10 points.

Iowa was led by Lucy Olsen's 20 points, including four 3-pointers. Kylie Feuerbach added 14 points and six boards. Hannah Stuelke tallied 10 points for the Hawkeyes.

Oklahoma will play on Saturday in Spokane, likely against No. 2 seed UConn, if the seedings hold. Kansas State has advanced on the other side of that bracket with top seed USC playing later this evening against No. 9 seed Mississippi State.

