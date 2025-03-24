  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • Iowa vs Oklahoma women's basketball predictions, odds & picks for March 24 | College Basketball Season 2024-25

Iowa vs Oklahoma women's basketball predictions, odds & picks for March 24 | College Basketball Season 2024-25

By Babatunde Kolawole
Modified Mar 24, 2025 16:49 GMT
Syndication: The Oklahoman - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Oklahoman (image credit: IMAGN)

The second-round matchup of the NCAA Women’s Tournament between Iowa and Oklahoma is set for Monday at 4 p.m. ET. The No. 3-seeded Sooners will aim to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2013, while the No. 6-seeded Hawkeyes are aiming for a third straight Sweet 16 appearance.

Ad

Despite making its fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance under Jennie Baranczyk, Oklahoma (26-7, 11-5 Southeastern Conference) has yet to advance past the second round. Meanwhile, Iowa (23-10, 10-8 Big Ten) is looking to build on its recent success, finishing as national runners-up in each of the last two seasons.

The Sooners started their tournament run with a dominant 81-58 win over No. 14-seeded Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday. Raegan Beers was the standout performer, recording 25 points and 18 rebounds.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Iowa, under Jan Jensen, advanced to the second round by defeating 11th-seeded Murray State 92-57 in the first round.

Iowa vs Oklahoma prediction

The Iowa Hawkeyes have more tournament experience and a strong record on neutral courts, going 7-2 this season. They have also won 11 of their last 14 games. However, Oklahoma enters this game in excellent form, winning 10 of its last 11 matchups.

Lucy Olsen has been Iowa’s key player this season. When she notches six or more assists, the Hawkeyes have an 11-3 record. If Oklahoma can disrupt her rhythm, it will have a strong chance of winning. Additionally, with former star guard Caitlin Clark now in the WNBA with the Indiana Fever, Iowa needs someone to step up and be the game-changing presence that propelled them in past tournaments.

Ad

Prediction: Oklahoma 72, Iowa 69

Iowa vs Oklahoma Odds

Moneyline: +165 Iowa, -195 Oklahoma

Spread: Iowa +4.5 (-105), -4.5 (-115)

Total: O155.5, U155.5 (-110)

Iowa vs Oklahoma head-to-head history

This will be the fourth meeting between Iowa and Oklahoma. The Hawkeyes lead the series 2-1, but this will be the first time they'll meet in the NCAA Tournament.

Where to watch Iowa vs Oklahoma

TV: ESPN

Ad

Live Stream: Fubo (free trial available)

Iowa vs Oklahoma projected lineups

Iowa

  • Hannah Stuelke, Forward
  • Sydney Affolter, Guard
  • Lucy Olsen, Guard
  • Kylie Feuerbach, Guard
  • Taylor McCabe, Guard

Oklahoma

  • Skylar Vann, Forward
  • Sahara Williams, Forward
  • Raegan Beers, Center
  • Payton Verhulst, Guard
  • Reyna Scott, Guard

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी