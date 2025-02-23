  • home icon
  • Iowa vs. UCLA: Player Stats and Box Score for February 23, 2025 2024-25 College Basketball Season

By Joe Cox
Modified Feb 23, 2025 21:49 GMT
Lauren Betts helped UCLA and coach Cori Close avoid an upset bit from Iowa. (Photo Credits: IMAGN)
Iowa has claimed a victory over USC previously, and the Hawkeyes had their eyes set on a second major upset against UCLA. Iowa (18-9, 8-8 in the Big Ten) came up a basket shy, 67-65, in a bid to re-invigorate its season. No. 3 UCLA (26-1, 14-1) rebounded from a loss to USC and will likely move up in next week's AP poll.

Iowa vs. UCLA Player Stats and Box Score

Iowa

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMIN
T. McCabe1031001032
S. Affolter7112211336
K. Feuerbach700001022
L. Olsen1751211434
H. Stuelke1182102430
T. Stremlow024100210
A. Guyton302001113
A. O'Grady1001201321
UCLA

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMIN
K. Rice1252102536
L. Jones712002329
G. Jaquez992101232
A. Dugalic976012328
L. Betts22122034234
J. Barker01010237
E. Aarnisalo601000013
K. Dudley230101211
T. Gardiner03000019
Iowa vs. UCLA Game Summary

UCLA jumped out to an 8-2 edge with six points from standout center Lauren Betts. But Iowa responded by pulling within 14-12 at the end of the first quarter. The Hawkeyes carried that momentum into the second quarter, taking a 36-29 halftime edge.

UCLA responded by drawing even at 50 at the end of the third quarter. Throughout the fourth quarter, the teams battled more or less evenly. At no point in the quarter did the lead extend beyond four points either way. UCLA led 65-62 when Iowa's Lucy Olson was fouled on a 3-point attempt with 6.8 seconds to play. She made all three free throws to tie the game.

UCLA won when guard Elina Aarnisalo was bumped by Olson with 3.8 seconds left. Aarnisalo made both free throws, which accounted for the final scoring.

Iowa star Lucy Olson scored 17 points, but shot just 5-for-21 for the game. Joining her in double-figure scoring were Hannah Stuelke (11 points), Taylor McCabe (10 points) and Addison O'Grady (10 points).

UCLA was led by All-American candidate Betts, who had 22 points and 12 rebounds. Kiki Rice added a dozen points before fouling out in the game's final minute.

UCLA will next face Wisconsin on the road on Wednesday. Iowa will return to action on the same night, as the Hawkeyes will travel to Michigan.

What do you think of Iowa's near-upset? Share your take on the Hawkeyes and Bruins below in our comments section!

