Is Andraya Carter married? Exploring the personal life of the ESPN's College basketball analyst

Andraya Carter is a typically unmissable name for fans of college hoops. As one of the leading voices for ESPN for the collegiate scene in basketball, she has developed a cult following thanks to her measured but accurate analysis. As her fame continues to grow, she continues to gain more prominence in basketball circles.

However, not much is known about Carter's personal life. Today, we take a deep dive into her relationship and marital status as well as answer some questions about her early life.

Is Andraya Carter Married?

The 29-year-old Andraya had a promising career in basketball before injuries derailed her momentum. However, she continued to live and breathe around the sport, as a sports broadcaster, reporter, as well as a skilled fitness coach. It was at a fitness center called "Orange Theory Fitness Buckhead" that she met her wife, Bre Austin.

Austin is a professional makeup artist and hairstylist. After dating for a few years, the two finally tied the knot in June 2019 in a private ceremony.

Where did Andraya Carter go to college?

Born in Flowery Branch, Georgia, Carter went to school at Buford High School, where she first developed her fascination for basketball under coach Gene Durden. A standout athlete, she would lead the team to three straight Class 2A State Championships. After missing her senior season due to injury, she was ranked 21st among prospects.

A scholarship later, she made her way to the University of Tennessee to play for the Lady Volunteers team. A fan of the team and coach Pat Summitt, she played just five games before redshirting due to injury. A return to the court in 2013-14 saw her earn an SEC All-Freshmen Team selection and she would follow it up with a season leading the league in steals.

Unfortunately, continued injuries derailed her career and she was forced to retire from the sport. However, she continued her affiliations with the sport. Her first role saw her call games for the Tennesssee Basketball team online for ESPN3. Eventually, she signed a seasonal contract and attended LaChina Robinson's media boot camp for women.

Her stock started to rise as she quickly became a fan favorite with her stellar analysis. A promotion saw her cover NBA G League games as an analyst as well. It was during this period that she started working at Orange Theory. Now, she has firmly established herself as a sideline reporter for the SEC Network's coverage of College Football.