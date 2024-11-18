Is Aneesah Morrow playing tonight? Exploring LSU star's status vs Troy (Nov 18)

Aneesah Morrow has a healthy status for tonight's matchup against the Troy Trojans. She has no injuries listed, having played in LSU's first four games of the season. The confirmation of her playing in the Tigers' game will be announced before the 8 p.m. tip-off.

Morrow is in the fourth season of her collegiate basketball career. Following a stint at DePaul, where she averaged 21.9 and 25.7 points in her first two seasons, she has been with LSU since the 2023-24 campaign.

Aneesah Morrow's importance in LSU's offense

Aneesah Morrow remains a key cog in the Tigers' offense. After four games, she is averaging 15.5 points, 12.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals on 53.3% shooting from the field.

She has two 20-point games so far, getting them in the opener against Western Kentucky on Nov. 4 and Charleston Southern on Nov. 12. In the latter, she had 21 points and 20 rebounds in 29 minutes of action.

Morrow is coming off a 2023-24 campaign where she averaged 16.4 points, 10.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game in 37 appearances. As a double-double machine, she and teammate Angel Reese were the only players in the country to record 20 or more double-doubles in the season.

She helped lead LSU to a 28-5 record, reaching the Elite Eight of the 2024 NCAA Tournament before losing 94-87 to Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes. The loss ended the team's goal of defending its title, which it won in 2023 when Morrow was playing for DePaul.

Her performances did not go unnoticed. She was named to the All-SEC First Team and was recognized as an Honorable Mention All-American by numerous media outlets. She also finished as a finalist for the Cheryl Miller Award.

Following the game against Troy, Aneesah Morrow and the LSU Tigers will prepare for their next game against the Tulane Green Wave at Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET.

