Is Auburn still in March Madness? Exploring Tigers' status after Creighton clash

The No. 1 Auburn Tigers are in the Sweet 16 of March Madness and will be looking to go on a deep run in the tournament. The Tigers are still in the tournament and are scheduled to play No. 5 Michigan on Friday at 9:39 p.m. EDT.

Is Auburn still in March Madness?

Yes, the Tigers are still in March Madness. They won the first two rounds of the tournament. First, they defeated No. 16 Alabama State 83-63 in the first round of the tournament. They then defeated No. 9 Creighton 82-70 in the second round. Coming off that win, the Tigers are heading into a matchup with No. 5 Michigan.

The Wolverines should be the Tigers' biggest test of the tournament so far. The Wolverines are coming off an impressive 91-79 upset win over No. 4 Texas A&M. If the Tigers win, they will go on to play the winner of No. 2 Michigan Stae vs No. 6 Ole Miss in the Elite Eight.

Auburn odds to win the National Championship

As one of the four No. 1 seeds in the March Madness tournament, Auburn is one of the favorites to win the championship. With +550 odds, it is the third-biggest favorite to win the championship. Unsurprisingly, the four biggest favorites are the four No. 1 seeds. The five teams with the best odds according to FanDuel are as follows:

Duke Blue Devils (+175) Florida Gators (+320) Auburn Tigers (+550) Houston Cougars (+600) Alabama Crimson Tide (+1200)

Auburn March Madness History

The Tigers are one of the No. 1 seeds in this year's tournament, but they have not always been a basketball powerhouse in college basketball. Traditionally, the team is more known for football. The team has 14 March Madness appearances dating back to 1984.

However, the team has performed well in recent years, appearing in six of the seven tournaments since 2018 (the 2020 tournament was canceled).

The Tigers are still awaiting their first national championship in basketball. The team's best run came in 2019 when it reached the Final Four as a No. 5 seed, losing 63-62 to Virginia. The Tigers reached the Elite Eight one more time, in 1986, losing as a No. 8 seed to No. 2 Louisville.

The Tigers have been a No. 1 seed one other time in 1999. That time, it did not go as planned as they were upset 72-64 in the Sweet 16 by No. 4 Ohio State. The Tigers will look to avoid repeating history on Friday.

