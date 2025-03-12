Is Bobby Hurley set to be fired? Insider shoots down rumors surrounding Arizona State HC's future with Sun Devils

Arizona State Sun Devil head coach Bobby Hurley is under scrutiny following his team's less-than-stellar outing in the Big 12 Conference this season. Although there were rumors of him being fired, recent reports indicate he will retain his position until the end of his contract, which ends in the 2025-26 season, according to a report by Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro on Tuesday.

The team's performance has been called into question by fans and pundits, leading to rumors suggesting that he could be fired. Arizona State (13-19, 4-16) ended the season in 15th place in the Big 12 standings.

The Sun Devils' struggle persisted on Tuesday, as they exited the Big 12 tournament. Hurley's team lost to the Kansas State Wildcats 66-71, ending their hopes for an automatic qualification to the NCAA tournament.

Arizona struggled in the first half, trailing 38-31. They mounted a comeback in the second half, outscoring the Wildcats 35-33, but it wasn't enough to secure the win. Alston Mason led his team with 17 points in 35 minutes of play.

Bobby Hurley's career trajectory

Coach Bobby Hurley began his coaching career in 2010 as an assistant under his younger brother, Dan Hurley. In 2013, he succeeded Reggie Witherspoon as the Buffalo Bulls' head coach, leading them to their first NCAA tournament appearance in 2014.

In 2015, Hurley left the Bulls to join the Arizona State Sun Devil. He posted a 15-17 record in his first season and showed improvement the following year. During the 2017-2018 season, Hurley guided Arizona State to a historic 12-0 start, sweeping their non-conference schedule.

Despite their early success, Arizona struggled in the Pac-12 conference, finishing with an 8-10 record and securing the 9th seed in the Pac-12 tournament. They were defeated by Colorado in the first round but still received a bid to the NCAA Tournament. They faced Syracuse in a First Four matchup but lost 60-56. The team concluded the season with a 20-12 record.

