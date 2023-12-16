Is Caitlin Clark leaving Iowa Hawkeyes? Head coach Lisa Bluder weighs in on $783,000 NIL-valued guard's future plans 

Caitlin Clark is again at a crossroads - use her COVID eligibility for another year starring as the electric leader of the Iowa Hawkeyes, or declare for the 2024 WNBA Draft as the projected first overall pick of the Indiana Fever. Her impending decision will shape her legacy as one of basketball's young phenoms.

Amid questions swirling about Clark's future, Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder confirmed having conversations with her superstar. She conveyed laying out objective pros and cons between turning pro or Hawkeyes return.

“I’ve approached her about it,” Bluder said Wednesday. “My role is to point out the pros and cons of both (decisions). She’s really intelligent, with good parents.”

Bluder stressed that, ultimately, it's Clark's call, reiterating the program supports her best interests first—wherever that may lead the 21-year-old phenom.

“Ultimately, it has to be her decision,” Bluder added. “None of us can make that decision for her. We all want what’s best for her. My role is to point out the opportunities that another year (at Iowa) can provide, the benefits of staying another year. I’m sure Indiana will do the same thing on their end.”

Caitlin Clark takes center stage as the phenom is set to guide Iowa against Cleveland State at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday. The anticipation continues around what the future could hold for the talented Hawkeyes star.

Caitlin Clark signs NIL deal with Gatorade

Caitlin Clark's superstardom ascends to another level, becoming just the second women's college player signed to a Gatorade NIL deal.

The 2023 Naismith Player of the Year announced her landmark deal in an empowering video, "You Can Too," urging young athletes to dream big and pursue sports ambitions. In her statement, Clark expressed gratitude to be included in Gatorade's elite stable.

“This partnership is special because not only does Gatorade fuel the best athletes in the game, but they’re also committed to leading by example and giving back, which is what I strive to do every day,” Clark said. “I’m honored to join such an iconic brand that has some of the most elite athletes in sport on their roster and can’t wait for what’s ahead.”

She now stands among just four college athletes with NIL deals. UConn's Paige Bueckers was previously the lone women's player holding a Gatorade pact. Penn State freshman running back Nick Singleton and Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders round out the exclusive group.

Though financials were undisclosed, Gatorade said they would donate $22,000 to Caitlin Clark Foundation. The deal bolsters an impressive NIL portfolio valued at around $783,000 already, including State Farm, Buick, Nike, Hy-Vee, Bose and H&R Block partnerships - cementing Clark as one of college sports' most marketable stars.